WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - Star ratings for every match

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 arrived with immense hype due to the strength of the best lineup they had ever assembled for a Saudi Arabia pay-per-view. The roster was motivated to deliver a quality show after not being in the country for well over 18 months. The WWE Superstars did just that with plenty of exceptional matchups.

Fans in Riyadh were excited to see WWE back and probably earned the distinction of being the most vocal Saudi crowd to date. Despite the controversy surrounding these events, there is no denying that everyone stepped up. There were feuds ready to explode, titles on the line, and the culmination of two separate tournaments, along with two women's matches.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 should easily be in the running for the best pay-per-view to take place in Saudi Arabia. The matches, for the most part, all delivered in different ways. In this article, let's take a look at the star rating for every match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

The Usos vs. The Hurt Business (WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Kickoff)

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Kickoff saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos face Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. The Riyadh crowd were loud at the start of the evening and were fully invested in the action at the bell. Despite both tag teams being heels, the fans seemed in favor of the Usos at the show.

After an initial hot start for Jimmy and Jey, the Hurt Business gained control over Jey. The action was entertaining before Jimmy was tagged in to clean house and things broke down. Benjamin hit a flying knee in the corner and followed up with an Angle Slam for a two count. He also had another close nearfall with the Paydirt.

Once both Usos were back in the ring together, they connected with a series of superkicks. Jey finished things off with the Usos Splash to get the win for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions here on the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Kickoff. This was a solid tag team bout to show that the crowd would be vocal throughout this entire show.

Star rating: ***

