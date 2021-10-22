5 Takeaways from WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 was easily the best card ever assembled for a Saudi Arabia pay-per-view. The buildup centered on the major championship matches from Raw and SmackDown. Roman Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman at the center of this highly anticipated main event.

Becky Lynch defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. It was the most star-studded women's contest to ever be featured at a Saudi Arabia event. For Raw, Big E defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Goldberg looked set to settle the score with Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match.

With these top matches as well as arguably the best WWE feud being concluded inside Hell In A Cell, there was so much to offer in this lineup that it was almost a guarantee to deliver big time. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest takeaways from WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

5) Big E proves himself as WWE Champion in a competitive bout against Drew McIntyre - WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Big E was set to face the stiffest challenge of his WWE Championship reign so far against Drew McIntyre. The two men have had a lot of tension over the past few weeks with them having to co-exist as tag team partners. However, their respect for one another was still evident and was surely gonna produce a quality contest.

The WWE Championship bout had plenty of back-and-forth action with neither man holding the advantage for too long. This was everything fans had come to expect from a heavyweight slugfest between two heavy hitters in Big E and Drew McIntyre.

It was big move after big move from each competitor here at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. McIntyre hit the Future Shock and the Claymore, but he couldn't keep Big E down for the three count. Big E was able to connect with the Big Ending, but Drew kicked out at two. The WWE Champion hit one more Big Ending to defeat the Scottish Warrior and retain his title.

Big E only won the WWE Championship last month and defended his title twice against Bobby Lashley. The Crown Jewel 2021 contest showed that the New Day member has what it takes to handle the top stars of WWE. Big E will have plenty of new obstacles to overcome with the new superstars on Raw, so he needed this win to establish himself as the top star on the brand.

