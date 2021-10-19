WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - Ranking the buildup to every match

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be the first pay-per-view to take place in Saudi Arabia since the global pandemic. The company has done a remarkable job of making a card that might be the best out of all the major events in the country and on par with the Big Four.

The headline matchup for Crown Jewel is one of WWE's biggest feuds over the past decade. The event will also see a well-built rivalry that started this past summer culminating inside Hell in a Cell.

The return of Goldberg, a WWE Championship Match and three of the top women in the promotion will go at it, making this a stacked lineup to say the least.

Mirror Sport @MirrorSport WWE announce Crown Jewel Saudi Arabia venue with two blockbuster matches announced mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… WWE announce Crown Jewel Saudi Arabia venue with two blockbuster matches announced mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/P5wAKHFxst

With the full lineup announced and the buildup ending with this week's episode of Raw, it's time to look a little closer in the lead-up to this major show that just might be the best-built card of 2021. In this article, let's rank the buildup for every match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop in the Queen's Crown Tournament Finals - WWE Crown Jewel 2021

One of the biggest flaws in WWE heading into the Crown Jewel pay-per-view has been the presentation of the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament. This first-of-its-kind tournament was supposed to put a spotlight on the women's division and give them yet another major contest at a Saudi Arabia event for the first time.

However, WWE hasn't done anything to make the Queen's Crown feel prestigious in the least. The company has the most talent up and down their roster for the ladies, but they just haven't been given the chance to succeed with the total amount of time of the matches in the tournament being just 12 minutes. It has been disappointing for the fans.

Despite this misstep, the two women who have made it to the Finals at Crown Jewel 2021 are both gifted in their own ways. On the SmackDown side, Zelina Vega overcame her losing streak since returning to WWE to defeat both Toni Storm and Carmella on her way to the Queen's Crown Tournament Finals.

On the Raw side, Doudrop picked up two of the biggest wins since her call-up to the main roster with victories over Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The big positive to this Crown Jewel 2021 contest is that either woman can realistically come away with the Queen's Crown and should be a solid bout if they are finally given time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun