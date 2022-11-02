WWE Crown Jewel 2022: 5 potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Omos - Colossal collision, wholesome reunion

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE after being released in 2020. He now refers to himself as "The Monster of All Monsters" and has been dominant since the comeback.

Omos and MVP confronted Strowman, and it was revealed that the Nigerian Giant is several inches taller than Braun. The two behemoths will clash this Saturday at Crown Jewel, and The Monster of All Monsters has a tall task (quite literally) ahead of him.

Below are five potential finishes for the matchup between Braun Strowman and Omos this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

#5. Braun Strowman puts Omos in his place

Omos towering over Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

Omos has recently had a failed push on RAW and lost to Lashley in several matches and an arm wrestling contest.

Braun Strowman may not be as tall as Omos, but he has proven to be an overall better wrestler. If Strowman can avoid getting caught in a Choke Bomb by the Nigerian Giant, he may be able to emerge with a victory at Crown Jewel.

It will be interesting to see if the Monster of All Monsters can get Omos up for a Powerbomb this Saturday.

#4. Omos proves he's the real giant in WWE

Omos has had an interesting WWE career thus far. He was the bouncer during RAW Underground, teamed up with AJ Styles to win the RAW Tag Team Titles, and is now being pushed as a dominant force once again. He's been dismantling local competitors on television leading up to this match.

He could right the wrongs of the past and start anew by picking up a massive victory over Braun Strowman this Saturday. Omos will earn credibility in the eyes of many fans if he is able to put the Monster of All Monsters down at Crown Jewel.

#3. They break the ring

WWE has used this spot several times, and it never gets old. Braun Strowman and Omos are massive, and it would be fitting for the ring to collapse this Saturday.

The only issue is that this match probably won't be the main event, so WWE will have to figure out a way to kill time as they re-set up the ring.

Perhaps it would be a good time for Bray Wyatt to have another conversation with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel.

#2. Braun Strowman reunites with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt could visit an old friend at Crown Jewel if the ring doesn't implode. Bray has teased a "Wyatt 6" group, and Strowman would fit right in.

Braun Strowman was a member of the Wyatt Family long before the two Superstars battled in a Swamp match. Erik Rowan was also a member of the stable but was released in 2020. Luke Harper was granted his release in 2019 and signed with All Elite Wrestling as Brodie Lee. The former TNT Champion tragically passed away in December 2020.

Strowman can re-establish himself as a dominant force if he becomes the muscle of the rumored Wyatt 6.

#1. There is no winner

Braun Strowman and Omos could leave Crown Jewel as monsters if they battle to a draw. It would be an odd finish, but one way to do it would be for the two to battle through the crowd and into the backstage area.

It would require several minutes of pure carnage, with both superstars refusing to stay down for that finish to work, but it is a possible solution if WWE wants to avoid handing Strowman or Omos a loss at Crown Jewel.

A no-contest finish will also protect the stars while continuing their rivalry for a few more weeks.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes