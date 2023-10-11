WWE Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena to take on 30-year-old star in a No Holds Barred Match? Exploring the possibility

John Cena teamed up with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. The babyface duo defeated The Bloodline, and the crowd erupted at the further downfall of The Tribal Chief’s faction.

John Cena’s rivalry with The Bloodline has continued since The Champ took on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a losing effort at SummerSlam 2021. Recently, the former has had a rough time with The Bloodline’s Enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer attacked Cena during an episode of SmackDown before Fastlane 2023. This fuelled the tension between the superstars. Next, Sikoa arrived on the September 10, 2023, edition of WWE NXT to ambush him and even took a few shots!

If the constant segments of cut-throat tension are any indication, WWE may be preparing to book The Champ vs. The Enforcer for Crown Jewel 2023 in a No Holds Barred contest.

If this match moves forward, it’ll likely give a definite conclusion to the rivalry. The bout will further propel Sikoa’s career while allowing The GOAT to do what he loves, providing the fans with a high-profile thriller match! Furthermore, the WWE Universe will pay big bucks to witness it live!

John Cena once compared Solo Sikoa to a late WWE Legend

The Champ has been around in WWE for a while now and has seen generations of the Anoa'i Family pass through Titanland, and one such is the late WWE Legend Umaga.

During a conversation on WWE’s The Bump, The Champ compared Umaga and Solo Sikoa.

"The striking parallel he runs to Umaga, in every facet, and to be put in that conversation is rarified air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him and I see him perform, I think of the hard-fought battles I had against Umaga and they run a lot of parallels," Cena said.

Even Solo Sikoa used a still from John Cena’s face-off with Umaga to send a cryptic message ahead of Fastlane 2023.