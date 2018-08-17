WWE Daily News Round-Up (August 16th, 2018)

The days leading up to a WWE PPV are the most exciting, even more so these days, as Superstars hype up their match on social media and in interviews. This SummerSlam week is no less, as we've got a lot of news to cover in our WWE Daily News Round-Up.

In today's edition, we bring news of one of the most popular SmackDown Superstar's contract status, rumoured mega match for Survivor Series, Seth Rollins on The Rock and why he doesn't want to see him headline WrestleMania 35, and more.

Let's take a look at the key stories in today's WWE Daily News Round-Up:

#1 Seth Rollins does not want to see The Rock headline WrestleMania 35

There have been rumours lately about The Rock plotting a return to the WWE, which he himself confirmed in an interview with WWE. The reports suggest that the Hollywood superstar will return to the WWE and possibly set up a match and headline WrestleMania 35.

Seth Rollins, who is one of the top dogs in the WWE currently and much loved by the WWE Universe, is not a fan of the idea of The Rock headlining WWE's marquee PPV.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he was asked if he would like to face The Rock, Rollins said that he would rather face Roman Reigns and want that match to headline WrestleMania.

The former Intercontinental champion said, "That's cool, too. Don't get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he's great. Love everything he's done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don't need him. We don't need him.

"If we're not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can't hold onto these guys forever. We just can't. To me, let's do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That's me."

Rollins will face off against Dolph Ziggler to regain the Intercontinental champion, and he will have his Shield buddy, Dean Ambrose, by his side, at SummerSlam, on Sunday.

