WWE Day 1: Full match-card predictions

The first day of the new year is set to feature WWE's newest pay-per-view, WWE Day 1. The announcement of this show was a late one, which led to the originally planned TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event in December 2021 getting canceled.

Now, WWE Day 1 might be a new pay-per-view, but it falls in a very crucial place on WWE's calendar. Everything that happens on this show could have a direct impact on Royal Rumble 2022, and subsequently on WrestleMania 38.

The build up to WWE Day 1 has already started and we might witness multiple mouth-watering matches on the show. Take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Day 1. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same.

#7 Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1

Bilal Wrestling @BilalWrestling OFFICIAL: Big E 🆚 Seth Rollins 🆚 Kevin Owens - Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at Day 1️⃣ OFFICIAL: Big E 🆚 Seth Rollins 🆚 Kevin Owens - Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at Day 1️⃣ https://t.co/a2wR2xKQO0

One of the two matches already made official for WWE Day 1 is a massive triple threat for the WWE Championship. Big E is set to defend his title against two former Universal Champions, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

KO's WWE contract has been a major point of discussion and debate over the last few weeks. His getting back into the WWE title picture could very well be a way for the promotion to allow him to re-sign a new contract with them. The question is, could they go all the way and make him the new WWE Champion?

#WWE One news, similar gestures, opposite reactions - Kevin Owens is now added to the WWE Championship Match at WWE Day 1! #WWE Raw One news, similar gestures, opposite reactions - Kevin Owens is now added to the WWE Championship Match at WWE Day 1!#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/Q2OGXibAO1

Big E has had a pretty entertaining and solid run as the WWE Champion. He is undoubtedly the biggest babyface in all of WWE and it's only fair for him to have a long run with the title. Seth Rollins has proven time and again how valuable he is to the company. He has done a great job as a heel and should put over Big E.

Prediction: Big E retains the WWE Championship

