WWE Day 1 Rumor Roundup: Status of Seth Rollins after testing positive, Potential spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

The new year 2022 is almost here and so is the first and newest pay-per-view of the upcoming year, WWE Day 1. Set to take place on January 1, 2022, from Atlanta, Georgia, fans are in for a great show as per the match card announced.

A total of eight matches have been announced for the show, seven on the main card and one on the pre-show. Five titles will be on the line, and any of them changing hands could have major implications on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

To get you up to speed with all that's going around, here are the top rumors for WWE Day 1 that you need to know.

#3 Status of Seth Rollins and other top stars for WWE Day 1 after recent COVID-19 outbreak

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!

The recent COVID-19 outbreak on WWE's roster has raised a massive concern over the status of several stars for Day 1.

Several top stars, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E, were pulled from recent shows. To add to that, Seth Rollins revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an update from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, not everyone who missed the recent live events tested positive. Many of them were taken off as merely a precautionary measure.

There are still concerns about Seth Rollins' status for WWE Day 1. He's scheduled to compete in the WWE Championship fatal four-way match against Big E, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Meltzer has stated that, as of now, the advertised matches are set to happen and the assumption is that all the stars will appear. The same was observed on this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW as Rollins appeared to virtually promote his match for WWE Day 1.

