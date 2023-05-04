WWE could decide to push recently drafted SmackDown star instead of Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been seen as WWE’s golden boy over the past few years. The 25-year-old’s second move to the main roster proved extremely fruitful, especially after Vince McMahon took a particular interest in him.

Theory won the Money in the Bank contract in 2022, which he unsuccessfully cashed in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. Since then, he has won the US Title twice and has held it for over 200 days (combined). He has seen his stock rise in WWE over the past year. At just 25, he defeated John Cena in a WrestleMania match.

However, the creative team could push a recently drafted SmackDown star instead of Austin Theory in the coming months. Grayson Waller was moved from NXT to SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft, and he has all the tools to overshadow The Unproven One.

WWE has always loved heels who are overly obnoxious, and Waller is arguably the most obnoxious star in the company’s locker room. He has proven himself to be a great heel in NXT and stayed relevant on the brand even after picking up losses in important matches.

The Arrogant Aussie also has a far better social media presence than Austin Theory. He knows how to get under the skin of his rivals simply by using Twitter. Waller has also advanced many rivalries through social media while getting into new ones.

Grayson Waller’s greatest asset is his words. He has cut some incredible promos on NXT and proven to be at par with stars like Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight on the mic, if not better. On the other hand, fans saw Theory get overshadowed by John Cena on the mic during the build-up to their WrestleMania 39 match. Meanwhile, Grayson Waller ran circles around AJ Styles while the two were building up to their match in NXT.

The 21st Century Success Story also has the edge over Austin Theory in the ring. Both superstars are great at putting on matches, but Waller is more aggressive and knows how to keep pace with his opponents.

While Grayson Waller hasn’t won any titles in WWE, he has the potential to make it big simply by talking his way into feuds. The promotion gave him a rivalry against AJ Styles very early in his career, proving that the creative team has a lot of faith in him.

The Arrogant Aussie may be older than the current United States Champion. However, he has the potential to become a big star and overshadow Austin Theory in several departments. That could lead to WWE deciding to push him instead of The Unproven One in the coming months.

Austin Theory was drafted to SmackDown after a successful run on RAW

Austin Theory had a great time on the RAW roster, competing against some of the biggest names, such as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. His United States Championship run has been noteworthy, and his win over John Cena proved to be a game-changer.

The 25-year-old was moved to SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft. It’s the first time Vince McMahon’s favorite has moved to the blue brand.

Austin Theory could find new challengers for his title on SmackDown in the coming weeks. Many fans want to see a rivalry between him and Grayson Waller, and that could take place with the United States Championship on the line later this year.

