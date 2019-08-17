WWE Divas Champions: Where are they now

WWE's Women's division has progressed and evolved quite a bit over the last few years, with the women of WWE taking the promotion to new heights and putting on matches and storylines that can compete with the best that the men can offer.

But this evolution hasn't happened overnight as there have been various hurdles and eras that WWE's women had to go through before their crowning glory - headlining WrestleMania. But a few years before Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair headlined WrestleMania 35, we had the Divas Era of WWE, which was the final transition for women in WWE being offered a level playing field.

The Divas Era, which began in 2008 ended in 2016 with the Divas Championship replaced with the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32.

There have been 17 Divas Champions in the history of WWE; let's take a look at what these former Divas Champions are doing now.

#1 Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool at the 2018 Royal Rumble

The first-ever Divas Champion was Michelle McCool, who won the title in 2008 when she defeated Natalya at The Great American Bash.

McCool won the title twice in her WWE career, while also winning the Women's Championship twice. She held the title for 159 days in her first reign, before winning the Divas Championship once again in 2010 and held the title for 63 days.

McCool retired in 2011, but has made appearances in the WWE since, and has even wrestled twice, both in 2018 - first at the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, and then later at the all-women's Evolution PPV.

#2 Maryse

Maryse

Many younger fans may not remember that Maryse was an active wrestler in the Divas Era, and became the second Divas Champion in in 2008 when she defeated McCool on an episode of SmackDown, holding the title for 212 days.

She, like McCool, held the title twice, winning the title back in 2010, with her second title reign lasting 49 days. Maryse was released in 2011, but returned to WWE in 2016 to be ringside with her husband The Miz, and has since been a part of WWE, mainly as the manager of The A-Lister.

