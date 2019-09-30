WWE Draft 2019: 5 Major returns that could happen

Could Lashley make a huge impact returning at the draft?

It is clear as day that a brand new era of WWE is underway with both RAW and SmackDown. RAW has a new commentary team, a brand new look and the return of pyro, while FOX moves to SmackDown, with a major change in presentation.

And these changes will correspond with the upcoming draft, where the roster will be split into two once again. I have a feeling that we could see some major returns from stars who've been missing from WWE television.

Please leave a comment and let me know which of these stars you'd like to see returning to WWE television. One thing that cannot be disputed is that the return of each one of these stars will cause a seismic shift in the WWE landscape, and shake things up in a major way.

So, without further ado, let's look at all the stars that could return during the upcoming draft!

#5 Bobby Lashley

One of my all-time favorite matches. @JohnCena run it back soon? 💪🏾 https://t.co/L7LfHxw63A — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 22, 2019

Bobby Lashley should have been booked as a powerhouse right from the word go, upon his return to WWE from Impact Wrestling. Unfortunately, those in WWE Creative seem to have missed the memo on what an unstoppable beast he had seemed like during his last run with the erstwhile TNA, and booked him wrong from the very start.

The whole angle with Sami Zayn and his 'sisters' was cringeworthy to say the least, and it took a lot to wipe the stain of that storyline from Lashley's WWE career. Even though an injury is unfortunate, it allows him to reset and reboot again and return as an unstoppable monster.

Maybe he challenges the brand new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after the man defeats Kofi Kingston to kick start a dream rivalry. Now, that would be super cool!

