WWE Draft 2023: Is SmackDown an unlucky brand for Edge? Taking a look at the Rated-R Superstar's career

The 2023 WWE Draft was not short on surprises, as each pick brought something new to their respective brands. During the second round, SmackDown picked Edge to make his return to the brand, which was another unexpected turn in the 2023 Draft.

The Rated-R Superstar had a brief stint on SmackDown when he was picked during the first WWE Draft. He went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship multiple times and had a series of intense feuds against Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero. Edge tried to take a shot at the WWE Championship but was unable to overcome Brock Lesnar.

In 2004, Edge was drafted onto the red brand after recovering from a neck injury. The Rated-R Superstar quickly gained momentum and won the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder match. He eventually used the contract to defeat Cena to win his first WWE Championship.

The Hall of Famer had a more successful singles career during his time on RAW, winning the WWE Championship multiple times. In 2007, he cashed in his second Money in the Bank contract to win his first World Heavyweight Championship title from The Undertaker. They had a long and personal feud, with Vickie Guerrero helping out Edge as his on-screen partner. He would go on to grab the title seven times before his first retirement in 2011.

It goes without saying that if history is to be considered, then the Rated-R Superstar has had a better career on the red brand than on SmackDown. However, his presence on the blue brand now could rectify this aspect of his career.

Edge on his 'last year' in WWE

It is no secret that the Rated-R Superstar is at the fag end of his competitive wrestling career. He has hinted multiple times during different interviews that he is ready to leave the squared circle on his own terms this time around.

Recently on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, he was asked about his retirement. The WWE Hall of Famer candidly shared his thoughts and even slipped in an entertaining joke about being one of the most tenured wrestlers in the business. After his momentous return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, the Hall of Famer still has the energy and fire to continue, but he knows it won't be for too long.

"I don't want to stick around to the point where it's like 'Oh, there he is,'" he said. [1:08:59 - 1:09:06]

It will indeed be sad for the WWE Universe when the legend ultimately decides to hang up his boots. However, during this last run in the company, several superstars have had great feuds with Edge.

