SmackDown's roster saw little change on Night One of the 2024 WWE Draft. The top stars kept their spots on the blue brand. The main additions were Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Nia Jax. Bron Breakker went to RAW in one of the few big losses of the night for SmackDown.

Night Two of the Draft must be filled with roster movement between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The next five acts should move to the blue brand on the second night of the WWE Draft.

#5. Jacy Jayne has been NXT's resident mean-girl

Jacy Jayne (left) would be an interesting addition to either brand's women's roster.

Jacy Jayne has been one of NXT's most important non-Champion stars. She started as a member of the dominant Toxic Attraction faction. After that, she feuded with former partner Gigi Dolin. It was after that feud that Jayne proved her mettle.

She first teamed up with Thea Hail, turning face in the process. It helped Hail grow as a person and performer. Once she was tired of holding Hail's hand, she turned on the Chase U member and allied instead with Jazmyn Nyx.

Nyx has only had one official match but can team up with Izzi Dame. Dame lost her partner, Kiana James, who was drafted to RAW. Jayne is ready to be petty on Friday nights.

#4. Dijak is gaining steam

Dijak could be drafted back to the main roster on RAW.

Few stars have had as tumultuous a ride in WWE as Dijak. He began as the regular version of his character, putting on show-stealing matches with Keith Lee. Lee won the NXT title, whereas Dijak was put in the ill-fated Retribution faction.

After being renamed in the failed group, he teamed with Mace for a spell before both changed. Throughout every alteration, Dijak maintained his impressive in-ring talent.

As he moved back to NXT and crafted a character straight out of 80s action movies, Dijak regained his initial steam. With Triple H in charge, Dijak should continue his ascent by joining the blue brand.

#3. DIY's future is up in the air after a title match loss

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been in the thick of the tag team chase on RAW. They competed for the titles at WrestleMania 40 but fell short.

They also earned a shot at The Awesome Truth on last week's RAW but again fell short. In the aftermath of the loss, Ciampa refused to shake The Miz and R-Truth's hand and exploded in anger during a backstage interview.

DIY desperately needs a change of scenery, and moving to SmackDown on Night Two would accomplish that.

If the team eventually splits, it can play out on SmackDown, where it could have a proper focus during the show's two hours. It might get lost in the shuffle of RAW's three hours.

#2. Imperium should move to SmackDown

Imperium looks a lot different after last week's show.

In addition to DIY needing a change is Imperium. Gunther accepted his loss to Sami Zayn but then warned everyone that he was now the hunter. Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of the group last week following another loss.

Damian Priest is still technically a heel Champion, so the best bet for a bigger spotlight for The Ring General is moving to SmackDown. He can eventually challenge Cody Rhodes for his title.

The two stars have a history in the last two Royal Rumbles but never had a meaningful feud after it. Gunther vs. Rhodes could be a huge match for SummerSlam or one of the next international Premium Live Events.

#1. Drew McIntyre is with WWE for the long haul

If Imperium doesn't move to SmackDown, then Drew McIntyre should move. He's faced Damian Priest and Jey Uso many times and can feud with CM Punk at a huge event. The Scottish Warrior remains with the company after inking a new deal recently.

In the meantime, however, he needs a change of scenery. Cody Rhodes will need many heel challengers after AJ Styles. Gunther moving to the blue brand would provide a blockbuster match for a big Premium Live Event.

Should McIntyre join him or be the only heel from RAW to move, then The American Nightmare would have plenty of worthy challengers. That move will also allow Bronson Reed or another heel to rise the ranks if he stays on RAW.