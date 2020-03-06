WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: 3 Things that should happen at Elimination Chamber and 2 things that shouldn't happen

What could happen on Sunday?

Just one week after Super ShowDown, the colossal pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, Elimination Chamber is knocking on the door. With a gap of just ten days, WWE didn't get much time to develop matches. While a couple of matches were already announced before Super ShowDown, some matches were confirmed this week.

A total of six matches are set for the show, including a number of title matches. Andrade will defend the US Championship against Humberto Carillo, and The Street Profits will square off with Murphy and Seth Rollins, which will be a rematch from RAW this week. Braun Strowman, the Intercontinental Champion, will put the belt on the line against three other men in a Handicap match. AJ Styles will take on Aleister Black in a singles match. Furthermore, there will be two traditional Elimination Chamber matches inside the steel structure.

In this article, we discuss three things that should happen at Elimination Chamber and two things that shouldn't happen.

#3 Should happen: The Street Profits should remain champions

T he RAW Tag Team Championship match

The Street Profits received a title shot at Super ShowDown, where they failed to capture the titles. However, they didn't wait long to get another title shot, and they were successful in capturing the twin belts. Winning the rematch on RAW this week, The Street Profits became the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Since Murphy and Seth Rollins dropped the titles, they automatically received a rematch, which is set to take place at Elimination Chamber. The Monday Night Messiah could have the AOP try to influence the match. Even after interference, the champions should stand tall.

Losing the twin belts within six days will not only wane the credibility of The Street Profits but also make the feud monotonous. Given WrestleMania is just a few weeks away, The Street Profits should face AOP in the future, and Seth Rollins should stretch the rivalry with Kevin Owens.

