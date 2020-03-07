WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: 7 last-minute predictions

Will The Undertaker appear at Elimination Chamber?

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 8.

Two Elimination Chamber matches have been announced for the show: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women’s Championship #1 contender match), and The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (SmackDown Tag Team Championship match).

The RAW Tag Team titles will also be on the line, with The Street Profits defending against Seth Rollins & Murphy, while Humberto Carrillo will challenge Andrade for the United States Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Braun Strowman will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a 3-on-1 handicap match against Cesaro, Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura, and two non-title matches – Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No Disqualification) and Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak – have also been announced.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of all seven matches on the show.

#7 The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy (Raw Tag Team Championship)

One of the standout moments from this week’s episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT came on Monday night when The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy to win the RAW Tag Team titles for the first time in their careers.

In 2019, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins held the NXT Tag Team titles for a relatively short amount of time (88 days), and it is safe to assume that their reign as RAW Tag Team Champions will last longer than six days.

When you also take into account that Rollins’ feud with Kevin Owens looks likely to lead to a one-on-one match between the long-term rivals at WrestleMania 36, there is no need for “The Monday Night Messiah” and Murphy to regain the titles just four weeks before ‘Mania.

Expect some shenanigans in this one (Owens interference, perhaps?) and another pinfall win for Ford.

Prediction: The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins & Murphy

