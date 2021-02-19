WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 - 3 Storylines that should end and 2 that should continue

The 2021 Elimination Chamber PPV should end a lot of current WWE storylines. Some feuds have run their courses and lasted longer than they should have, while other storylines will continue through the Elimination Chamber PPV.

The Chamber match itself is usually a good occasion to blend several current storylines. Each Elimination Chamber match should be able to accomplish that. On Monday Night RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been battling Randy Orton. More recently, he's been dealing with a heel turn from Sheamus. The Miz is also part of the WWE title picture with his status as Mr. Money in the Bank.

In SmackDown's Elimination Chamber contest, Owens will aim to get another Universal Championship shot against Reigns. Jey Uso and King Corbin will also wrestle in the same match to earn a shot at the title. But Reigns is the heel titleholder, so he'll probably be battling a babyface on the same night. That means that either Owens, Daniel Bryan, or Cesaro will win SmackDown's Elimination Chamber match.

Not everything that has been happening on RAW and SmackDown should stop just because the Elimination Chamber PPV is here. Some ongoing angles should continue while others should not. Here are three storylines that should end at the Elimination Chamber PPV and two that should continue through it.

#1 Storyline that should end at Elimination Chamber - Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

Carmella needs to move on.

When Carmella returned from a long hiatus during 2020, she immediately targeted SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Carmella turned heel and tried to win the title from The Boss. However, she was unsuccessful in three attempts. Carmella did pin Banks in a tag team match but failed in each bid to win the title.

The women's roster for the blue brand isn't as deep as on RAW, so that has forced WWE to book Sasha vs. Carmella for a few months. Had things played out differently in the 2020 WWE Draft, then someone like Peyton Royce or Shayna Baszler could have been drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. If that had happened, then Carmella and Sasha's feud wouldn't have lasted so long.

Bianca Belair hasn't yet decided on her WrestleMania challenge, but it's assumed she will face Banks at The Show of Shows. Bianca, Sasha, and Carmella were in the ring together last week, foreshadowing that Carmella wasn't going to stop her pursuit of the SmackDown Women's belt. There isn't enough steam left in Sasha and Carmella's rivalry for it to extend after the Elimination Chamber is over. This is why Carmella's chase of the SmackDown Women's belt should end at the upcoming PPV.