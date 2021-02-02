WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Full match-card predictions

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is in the history books now as we move forward to the next major pay-per-view of the year - WWE Elimination Chamber. Named after one of the most brutal yet exciting gimmick matches in WWE history, the pay-per-view will bring back the Elimination Chamber match and it'll be exciting to see who steps into the chamber this year.

As per reports, the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match Edge is likely to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. As for Bianca Belair, it makes sense for her to go after the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at The Show of Shows later this year. The following article assumes the above two scenarios will happen.

With that, let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, which is set to take place less than three weeks from now on February 21. Be sure to comment down and let us know which other matches would you like to see at the pay-per-view.

#7 Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sheamus - WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre fell victim to a massive betrayal this week on Monday Night RAW as his best friend Sheamus turned on him. The Celtic Warrior has made it clear that he doesn't want to be known just as the best friend of the WWE Champion.

In all likeliness, this would lead to Drew McIntyre putting his title on the line against Sheamus at WWE Elimination Chamber later this month. McIntyre is coming off a massive victory at Royal Rumble 2021 as he defeated the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, defending the WWE title successfully.

With so much momentum behind him, it is highly unlikely that Drew McIntyre will lose the title anytime before WrestleMania 37. As impressive as Sheamus has been, he will definitely put over Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

Predictions: Drew McIntyre retains the WWE Championship