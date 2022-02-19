WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - Ranking the buildup to every match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is the final premium live event for the company before the two-night WrestleMania 38 event. The promotion brings one of their signature stipulations to Saudi Arabia for the first time. Not only will there be two titular steel structure bouts, but there will also be legends returning.

Goldberg returns to Saudi Arabia after defeating Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Crown Jewel 2021. The WWE Hall of Famer will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a match two years in the making after it was pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card.

Another Hall of Famer in Lita will also challenge for gold against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Elimination Chamber Match has become a staple of the company. This year, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE title against three former world champions and two upstarts, while the women will compete for a shot at the RAW Women's gold.

With a lineup like that, there is plenty on offer, but how was the lead-up?

Here is the ranking for the buildup of every match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

#8 On the list of buildups for every match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

The Miz kicked off 2022 in a heated rivalry with Edge but suffered two straight losses, first in singles action and then in a mixed tag team match with his wife, Maryse. The A Lister has moved on and is focused on the Mysterio family. Over the past few weeks, The Miz has clashed with Dominik Mysterio, trading victories.

Last week on RAW, The Miz and Maryse cost the Mysterios a win over the tag team champions Alpha Academy. Rey Mysterio will look to exact some revenge on behalf of his son at the latest premium live event. The two superstars have history with their previous meetings over the Intercontinental Championship.

Although this will be a showdown between two former WWE Champions, the company hasn't invested enough time and effort in crafting a story that could interest fans. While there is no doubt that the two stars will deliver a quality affair, the buildup has left a lot to be desired.

