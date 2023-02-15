We are merely a few days away from the last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 39, WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Set to take place in Montreal, Canada, the show will feature multiple top bouts, including the much-awaited WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While the card is stacked with several major stars, we might see some surprise returns to raise the bar this WrestleMania season.

Let's take a look at three major returns that could take place this Saturday in Montreal, Canada. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these stars you would be most excited to see.

#3 Kevin Owens returns to even the odds against The Bloodline

Keen Khalil Fehmi @FehmiKeen Me = Love

Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn <3 Me = LoveTeam Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn <3 😍🇹🇳Me = Love 😍🇨🇦🇨🇦 Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn <3 https://t.co/RFlsHFvVjI

The end of this year's Royal Rumble witnessed what many consider to be the beginning of the end of The Bloodline. Sami Zayn finally snapped and attacked Roman Reigns, followed by Jey Uso walking out. Over the last couple of weeks, the tensions have been clear between Jey and the rest of The Bloodline. To top that off, Sami and Jey seem to have a better equation.

It has been established that The Usos won't be in Montreal for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. However, this could be a way to swerve the fans and have Jey Uso interfere and cost Sami Zayn his match against Roman Reigns.

This could be followed by a classic two-on-one assault from The Usos on Zayn, setting up perfectly for Kevin Owens to make his grand return to save his best friend. KO has been out of action since his brutal beatdown by The Bloodline at Royal Rumble last month. Reports have suggested that WWE is planning for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for their tag team titles and this would be the perfect way to set that up.

#2 John Cena returns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature Austin Theory putting his United States Championship on the line inside the hellish structure. He will be up against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

If he manages to retain his title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, he will need a significant feud for WrestleMania 39. Over the last several months, Theory has teased a feud with John Cena. Recent rumors have suggested that the two stars could collide this year at the Show of Shows.

To set things in motion, we might see the Leader of Cenation show up in Montreal after Theory's successful title defense. Fans have previously witnessed the iconic US Championship reign of Cena, and it would be an exciting prospect to see him compete for the title once again against an upcoming mega-star.

#1 Bo Dallas reveals himself as Uncle Howdy

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 could finally see Uncle Howdy reveal his original identity. For months now, the sinister figure has been involved in the storyline of Bray Wyatt, sometimes with him and other times against him.

However, fans still don't know who Uncle Howdy is and who is the star behind that mask. Many theories have come up for the same, and many are convinced that it's none other than Bray Wyatt's real-life brother and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas, who was released from WWE in April 2021.

The Eater of Worlds will surely have a match at WrestleMania 39, but his opponent is still not confirmed. Can we see some sort of a match between Bray and Uncle Howdy? This might also involve some bizarre stipulation, as we've previously seen on many occasions with Bray Wyatt.

Comment down and let us know your predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

