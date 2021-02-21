5 Ways The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud could affect WWE Elimination Chamber

The upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will include two Chamber matches, and Randy Orton will take part in Monday Night RAW's multi-man contest. Meanwhile, Orton is involved in a high-profile storyline with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

It is rumored that Orton will face Wyatt at WrestleMania 37. Elimination Chamber 2021 is where their storyline could be highlighted in a major way. Across social media, WWE fans have already speculated about the numerous ways through which Monday Night RAW's demonic duo could influence the pay-per-view.

The entire storyline has been unpredictable from the very beginning. So it is a tough task to predict what will exactly happen in this case. To narrow down the major possibilities, let's take a general look at five ways through which The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud could affect Elimination Chamber.

#5 Alexa Bliss costs Randy Orton a chance to win the WWE Championship

Alexa Bliss isn't booked for a specific match at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, she could play an important role in RAW's Chamber match.

Bray Wyatt hasn't appeared on WWE television since the TLC event. Bliss has carried the storyline on Wyatt's behalf in recent weeks. Bliss may also act in his place at the Elimination Chamber event.

On the go-home edition of RAW, Randy Orton lost an important match thanks to a surreal interruption from Bliss. Before that, she also cost him a match against Edge. So it's not out of the question for Orton to lose the Elimination Chamber contest because of an interruption from Bliss.

The two stars didn't interfere in each other's Royal Rumble matches in January. But this storyline has escalated to a point where The Viper cannot avoid the consequences of his actions anymore.

This long-term feud has gone through so many bizarre and unexpected stages. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising for fans if Bliss costs Orton a chance to win the WWE title this Sunday.