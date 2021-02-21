WWE Elimination Chamber: Predictions for each match on the card

The card for Elimination Chamber 2021 is all set, and with six matches scheduled to take place on the show, including two Chamber matches.

With matches that could help shape up the Mania card, this Sunday's show could be the kick that WWE needs ahead of their biggest show of the year. Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reigns would be in danger as he battles five former Champions inside the Chamber.

His counterpart on SmackDown, Roman Reigns, has the easy way out as he has to defend his Universal Title against the winner of the other Elimination Chamber match, featuring probably the six best Superstars on the Blue Brand.

This Sunday's show promises to be a slobber-knocker, and here are the predictions for each match scheduled for the pay-per-view.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber

The lack of credible challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship has hampered the division since the very beginning, and it doesn't seem that things are going to change shortly.

The fact that the current and previous challengers to Jax and Baszler have included the Women's Champion of either brand shows how badly WWE needs a couple of solid and permanent tag teams in the division.

The unlikely duo of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will challenge Jax and Baszler this Sunday at Elimination Chamber, and the result could go in favor of either team.

WWE still has Fastlane after Elimination Chamber on the road to WrestleMania. WWE could let Belair and Banks win at EC, only to have either of them turn on the other during a possible rematch at Fastlane. This would give WWE some time to build the anticipation for Belair's Mania opponent, and a surprising title change might also bode well for Elimination Chamber.

Prediction: Banks and Belair win the Tag Team Titles.

Asuka(c) vs. Lacey Evans for WWE RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber

As of this moment, the RAW Women's Title match for Elimination Chamber is up in the air, thanks to the real-life pregnancy of Lacey Evans. However, whether this match takes place or Asuka defends the title against some other female Superstar, the result should only be one thing - a clean win for reigning RAW Women's Champion.

The Empress has been the top female performer in the past 12 months and deserves to enter WrestleMania as a champion.

Expect either Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss to confront or attack Asuka if the match doesn't happen, and for Asuka to defeat Evans with ease in case the match goes ahead as planned.

Prediction: Asuka leaves Elimination Chamber with the title.