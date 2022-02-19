WWE Elimination Chamber Rumor Roundup: major twists planned, huge return canceled, Cody Rhodes to show up?

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE Elimination Chamber, and this year's edition promises to be exciting. Set to air from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this will be WWE's last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

A total of eight matches have been announced for the show, including two Chamber matches - one with the WWE title on the line and the other to determine the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

With so many things happening in the world of professional wrestling over the last few weeks, all eyes will be on WWE to deliver big with this event.

To get you up to speed with all that's going around, here are the top rumors that could have an impact on WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comment section below.

#5. WWE has planned some major twists for Elimination Chamber

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE could be planning some major twists and turns at Elimination Chamber. Meltzer hinted that this could lead to a title vs. title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38:

“I was told twist and turns coming on this show, so I don’t know what those would be," said Meltzer. "I know that there was a push to do title vs title which means Brock wins the Chamber and Roman beats Goldberg. I think most people kind of are expecting that," said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is set to compete for the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber against current champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

Edited by Jacob Terrell