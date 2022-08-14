WWE Exclusives Roundup: AEW star ready to make a return under Triple H, 5-time world champion upset with Vince McMahon's exit, Legend praises top superstars

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Exclusive News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting Exclusive news from SportsKeeda. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around major names like Roman Reigns, Bret Hart and Vince McMahon.

The Shield was one of the most iconic factions in recent history. All three members of the group - Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley - went on to become World Champions after the group broke up. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg revealed how the three were amazing in-ring from the start:

3) Road Dogg praises The Shield's in-ring work

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg praised Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins while speaking on SportsKeeda's Wrestling Outlaws. He revealed that the three men were great inside the ring and credits them for not injuring him or his tag team partner Billy Gunn during their feud.

''Iwas watching so I knew what they had done because I was watching them, and they knew what I did. It was magic. They were really, really good. They were heels then, and they didn't hurt me, they took it easy on me. I love those matches, I still remember those matches to this day," Road Dogg said. (5:50 - 6:15)

Billy Gunn and Road Dogg had a short return run with the company when the two even won tag team titles. They had a rivalry with The Shield in 2014, when the group was still new to the main roster.

2) Bret Hart comments on Vince McMahon's exit from WWE

Former 5-time World Champion Bret Hart recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. He touched upon Vince McMahon's exit as the WWE Chairman, and noted that unlike what most people think, he isn't happy about what happened to McMahon.

''I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going [through], but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever’s happened,'' said Hart

Hart also said that McMahon will be sorely missed and that no one has had such a major impact on the business as him. Vince McMahon had to announce his retirement after multiple allegations against him surfaced when the Wall Street Journal started investigating him.

1) Erick Redbeard is willing to return to WWE under Triple H

Ever since Triple H became the head of creative, he has re-hired multiple released superstars. Former tag team champion and current AEW star Erick Redbeard told SportsKeeda that he would be willing to return for a singles run under the new management if the opportunity presents itself.

"I mean, if the opportunity comes for certain things and it is creatively beneficial to both of us, absolutely."

Redbeard was known as Erick Rowan during his stint with WWE, where he was a multi-time tag team champion. He recently formed a tag team with Danhausen on AEW where the two compete under the name Beardhausen.

