WWE Exclusives Roundup: Former champion accused of lewd backstage behavior, Details on Shawn Michaels yelling at released star, Real reason behind 3-time US Champion's big push

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever compete in WWE. He was the company's most prominent attraction for multiple years and could be considered an era-defining star. He often got a lot of heat from fans because he would defeat up-and-coming superstars during his heyday. Miro was one such superstar who seemingly fell victim to Cena's mega-push.

3) Potential reason why Miro got a major push in WWE

AEW star Miro, known as Rusev in WWE, had a good run with the company, where he was portrayed as an unstoppable heel. He faced John Cena at WrestleMania 31 when he had a lot of momentum on his side. Unfortunately, the former United States Champion lost to Cena.

Here's what WWE producer at the time, Road Dogg, revealed on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws about the match mentioned above:

“You realize it was just to prop him up to have Cena beat him at ‘Mania,” James said. “That’s what we did. Look, that’s not new way of thinking. There may not be a creative reason why, but I guarantee there’s a reason somewhere behind the scenes, handshake deal, whatever,'' he added.

James said the plan all along was to prop 'this big heel' by giving him a major push, only for The Cenation Leader to defeat him and then move on. Miro never truly recovered from the loss and stayed in the mid-card for the remainder of his WWE career before he was let go.

2) Why Shawn Michaels yelled at Brian Kendrick

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick started his career as a student at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Kendrick recalled the time when Michaels yelled at him right before his match. Hilariously, he got shouted at for something that wasn't even his fault.

''I would hand out the flyers. So one time a friend of mine, another wrestler, said he was gonna hand out the flyers and he didn’t. So I got yelled at by Shawn before my match as my music was getting ready to go. He was screaming at me about the flyers only for coach Rudy to tell him, 'You yelled at the wrong guy. You should really apologize,'' stated Kendrick.

Kendrick further noted that while Michaels never apologized, he gave him a smile and a pat on the back following the bout. The former Cruiserweight Champion admitted that it wouldn't have made sense for The Heartbreak Kid to be apologizing to a 19-year-old 'pimply' kid. Kendrick worked as a producer in the Stamford-based promotion before his exit in February 2022.

1) Velveteen Dream accused of lewd backstage behavior

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream has been in the news lately after getting arrested. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed a disturbing incident involving the former North American Champion.

EC3 also spoke about Dream's indecent behavior during a party he had thrown at his home:

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pi**es, so there,” said EC3.

The former 24/7 Champion had a short-lived run on WWE's main roster and was released by the company in 2020. He currently works for various promotions and has his own wrestling company, Control Your Narrative. Meanwhile, Dream was arrested on August 26th, 2022, for allegedly assaulting a gym employee and drug possession.

