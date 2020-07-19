WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Interesting stats and facts ahead of the show

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes over WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight and could be one of the strangest pay-per-views of the year. The show already consists of a Wyatt Swamp fight and an Eye for an Eye match, but the stipulation between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre could be a step above both of these.

Even though Extreme Rules becomes another pay-per-view that has been moved to WWE's Performance Center because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the company has still put together a fantastic show. Here are all of the stats and facts every WWE fan needs to know ahead of the show.

#5 First-time Extreme Rules title has been altered by WWE

Extreme Rules became an annual WWE pay-per-view back in 2009 and over the past 11 years, the title of the show has been able to say enough about the event. Extreme Rules matches are usually enough to pull in the audience numbers. This time around, WWE has added some more excitement to the title.

As already noted, the Wyatt Swamp Fight could be one of the highlights of the show and the addition of this match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman looks to have been the main influence behind the change of name.

The 'Eye for an Eye' match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio definitely won't be for the faint of heart either, which could also be the reasoning behind the name alteration for the first time in more than a decade.

This is the first time in a number of years that an Extreme Rules match isn't happening on the show, but the fact that there are two matches that are making their debut is enough for this show to have a completely different direction.