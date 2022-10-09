4 rumors that didn't come true at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Another title match on the card, megastar's return from injury

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was a treat for fans gathered at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The gimmick event was true to its name and featured multiple stipulation matches that saw the stars take each other to their limits.

The speculation about Bray Wyatt being the Rabbit White also came true as The Eater of Worlds arrived at the show's end, garnering one of the loudest pops in WWE history. It was an anticipated turn of events, but not every rumor materialized on October 8.

On this list, we will look at four rumors that didn't come true at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#4. Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, or Joe Gacy is the White Rabbit

Kross' gimmick in Lucha Underground

Bray Wyatt's revelation as the White Rabbit has debunked many rumors and theories. Karrion Kross was believed to undergo a gimmick change for his Strap Match with Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Baron Corbin was thought to be behind the "evil wolf" teasers, and Joe Gacy was also seemingly mentioned as part of the recent hints.

Alexa Bliss' name was also thrown into the midst during the hunt for the White Rabbit, but fans already believed it was Bray Wyatt. A reunion between the supernatural couple is expected as The Eater of Worlds is back. However, they still have to settle their past differences, which arose from Bliss' betrayal at WrestleMania 37.

#3. Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

Bray Wyatt wasn't the only comeback anticipated at Extreme Rules 2022. Charlotte Flair was also involved in the hype for potential returns. Out of action since May, The Queen took a break to get married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Reports indicated that The Queen would return at either Extreme Rules 2022 or at the upcoming Crown Jewel. Moreover, her next rival was suggested to be the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. WWE's plans of stalling Flair's comeback hint that they have no plans to utilize her currently.

Numerous returns could be in the pipeline, and Charlotte Flair is seemingly on the top of the list. Fans can expect her to pop up at Crown Jewel. However, the company may postpone the plan till the Road to WrestleMania as Flair vs. Belair is rumored to be planned for The Grandest Stage of them All.

#2. Becky Lynch's rumored confrontation with Damage CTRL

Big Time Becks was reportedly spotted backstage on a recent episode of RAW. She had previously been taken out of commission due to a dislocated shoulder. Lynch appeared on the RAW after SummerSlam and was shelved after a backstage ambush by Damage CTRL.

The recent news of her presence backstage fueled rumors of her involvement at Extreme Rules 2022. Becky Lynch was expected to save Bianca Belair from an assault by Bayley and her goons, but the champion managed to retain her title on her own. WWE hasn't provided a timeline for Becky Lynch's return. Similar to Cody Rhodes, the company could be planning something huge for the babyfaces next year.

#1. The Bloodline's appearance at Extreme Rules 2022

At the height of dominance

The Bloodline's presence in Philadelphia would have significantly boosted the Extreme Rules 2022 event. Although the stable wasn't scheduled for the show, fans hoped the most dominant faction in modern-day wrestling wouldn't miss out on a grand event.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE was considering adding some matches to the Extreme Rules card. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos were the favorites among them to defend their titles, but the plan didn't materialize.

“There was nothing done this week to set up an Usos tag title match which had been considered last week," wrote Meltzer.

The Usos last defended their tag team championship against Alpha Academy at a live event. They have been absent from premium live events since SummerSlam, highlighting lack of top contenders worthy of the big stages.

