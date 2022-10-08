WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will undoubtedly be one of the most amazing premium live events this year, as the card has been stacked with amazing matches.

Apart from the scheduled bouts, there are also possibilities of multiple surprises and returns for the fans. If the viewers are lucky enough, Bray Wyatt could return as the White Rabbit to reassert his dominance on the roster. One thing is for sure; fans will love the show where stars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Edge battle in extreme stipulations.

Before the event emanates tonight, let's look at everything you need to know.

Where will WWE Extreme Rules 2022 be held?

The premium live event will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, United States.

When is WWE Extreme Rules 2022 being held? What is the start time?

The event will air at different times and dates depending on the location. In the United States, the event will start on October 8, 2022.

Here are the start times for various regions:

8 pm - United States, Eastern

5 pm - United States, Pacific

1 am, October 9 - United Kingdom

5:30 am, October 9 - India

3 am, October 9 - Saudi Arabia (AST)

9 am, October 9 - Japan

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Predictions and Match Card

A total of six matches have been announced for the show. Let's look at a quick preview and try to predict the results.

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle: Fight Pit Match

Rollins and Riddle have been involved in one of the most personal rivalries in recent memory, with both stars mentioning each other's families to amplify the hate.

They have decided to meet in a Fight Pit Match where the only way to win is via knockout or submission. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is scheduled as the Special Guest Referee for the bout.

Rollins and Riddle have been involved in one of the most personal rivalries in recent memory, with both stars mentioning each other's families to amplify the hate.

They have decided to meet in a Fight Pit Match where the only way to win is via knockout or submission. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is scheduled as the Special Guest Referee for the bout.

Prediction: Seth Rollins wins via knockout

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - Extreme Rules Match

Liv Morgan managed to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in July. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet wants her title back.

Due to the excessive animosity between the two, they will battle in an Extreme Rules Match to determine the winner of the rivalry.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey becomes the new SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley - Ladder Match

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, and her faction, Damage CTRL has been feuding with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair ever since.

Fans will finally see a one-on-one confrontation between The Role Model and The EST of WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. The contest will undoubtedly be entertaining as the two battle in a Ladder Match.

Prediction: Bayley becomes the new RAW Women's Champion

Edge vs. Finn Balor - "I Quit" Match

Edge's rivalry with The Judgment Day started when Finn Balor joined the faction, and Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley helped him assault The Rated R Superstar.

To hopefully end the saga, Edge will battle Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match, a stipulation destined to provide quality entertainment.

Prediction: Edge wins

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre: Strap Match

🦅3dxchetan Eagle King of IWF 🇮🇳 @3dxchetan This match could be something!



Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Poster edit This match could be something!Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Poster edit https://t.co/OJII0nO5Bw

Since even before Clash at the Castle 2022, Karrion Kross has tried to become an obstacle in Drew McIntyre's way. He has always found a way to sneakily attack The Scottish Warrior to get the upper hand in the rivalry.

However, there's no running or sneaking at Extreme Rules 2022, as the two will battle in a Strap Match. The two powerhouses could steal the show with an incredible performance tonight.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins

Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes - Donnybrook Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Brawling Brutes has been involved in a fierce rivalry with Imperium since the UK stadium event. After Sheamus was unsuccessful in dethroning Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion at Clash at the Castle, the feud turned bitter.

The two sides will battle in a Donnybrook Match where there are hardly any restrictions. It will be an extreme battle befitting the premium live event.

Prediction: The Brawling Brutes reign supreme

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in the US and UK?

The event will be available to fans in the United States on the Peacock streaming service.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch on WWE Network and BT Sports. They can also witness the show for £19.95 via BT Sport Box Office.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in India?

You can watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 LIVE in India on October 9, 2022, at 5:30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil and Telugu) channels. The event will also be broadcast live on the SONY Liv app.

If you're interested in learning more about Extreme Rules 2022, here are five possible moments that could steal the show, including amazing returns and shocking title changes.

