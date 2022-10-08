WWE Extreme Rules - 3 Possible surprises - Brock Lesnar destroys multiple top stars, Legend returns as a special guest referee

WWE Extreme Rules is pretty much guaranteed to be a show filled with surprises. We have the White Rabbit teaser already, and from the looks of it, Triple H is just getting started with many more treats for wrestling fans.

Here are three surprises we would like to see at the premium live event. Be sure to list your wishlist for WWE Extreme Rules this weekend.

Without further ado, let us dive straight into the possible surprises we could see at the show. Bear in mind that these are not predictions or forecasts, just suggestions.

#3. Dominik Mysterio turns face and helps Edge defeat Finn Balor

Dominik @DomMysterio35 #TheJudgmentDay @RheaRipley_WWE I solemnly swear that we are up to no good…⚖️ I solemnly swear that we are up to no good…⚖️😈#TheJudgmentDay @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/10Zeh1CIeX

We know that The Judgment Day keeps bending the rules all the time to pick up big victories. What if Dominik Mysterio is playing the ultimate ruse in the tradition of the legendary Eddie Guerrero?

The relationship with Rhea Ripley may just be a way to gain the trust and goodwill of enemies to betray them on the grand stage.

So when Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest conspire against Edge, maybe Dominik Mysterio could help even the odds for the babyface. Imagine what a grand pop it will get from the crowd in attendance! Nobody will see it coming.

Everyone knows that Rhea Ripley is in a real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews. No real fan buys into the idea of the Dominik and Ripley relationship. The time to pull the trigger could be right now.

Who is Papi now? The question may be answered at Extreme Rules.

#2. Lita returns to officiate Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Lita first broke into the business as a member of Team XTreme. While it may be difficult to bring the other members of the collective to WWE Extreme Rules 2022 for obvious reasons, she could show up! Her presence may be necessary as Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey has spiraled out of control recently.

With Crown Jewel on the horizon, Lita may be itching for another big match as well.

Could she maybe take on the winner of the match in Saudi Arabia? The Hall of Famer might even take on both women. The seeds for this angle could potentially be planted at WWE Extreme Rules.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns at WWE Extreme Rules and destroys every participant of the Fight Pit, including the referee

beast of the table @Uceszn Imagine we get a Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier at crown jewel. That would be wild Imagine we get a Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier at crown jewel. That would be wild https://t.co/iFs0zDSlZg

The internet has been abuzz with speculation already. Could Brock Lesnar show up at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and destroy Daniel Cormier? And hey, if Seth Rollins and Riddle are hanging around, maybe they get destroyed too. We know that Cormier and Lesnar have a feud going back to their UFC days.

Dakota @DaLoneWolf97 #ExtremeRules Since Daniel Cormier is the special guest referee for Seth vs Riddle at Extreme Rules I hope there's an interaction between him and Brock Lesnar which leads to a match between them at Crown Jewel, we were robbed of a fight between them in UFC after this #SmackDown Since Daniel Cormier is the special guest referee for Seth vs Riddle at Extreme Rules I hope there's an interaction between him and Brock Lesnar which leads to a match between them at Crown Jewel, we were robbed of a fight between them in UFC after this #SmackDown #ExtremeRules https://t.co/g71391p9x7

With the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on the horizon, chances are rife that Cormier may want to get into the ring to fulfill his lifelong pro wrestling dream. Imagine how many casual fans would tune in to see such an encounter.

Would you say you're pumped after that excellent edition of SmackDown? Or do you think the build has been underwhelming thus far? Let us know in the comments.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far