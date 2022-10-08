5 Possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules will be airing live this Saturday on Peacock. One of the most anticipated clashes of the night will be Drew McIntyre battling Karrion Kross in a Strap match. A leather strap will be attached to each man by the wrist and can be used as a weapon at all times.

The rivalry between the two men has been brewing ever since Karrion Kross returned to WWE in September on SmackDown. Kross attacked Drew McIntyre, then proceeded to interfere in The Scottish Psychopath's match yet again weeks later at Clash at the Castle.

After Kross played a role in costing McIntyre his chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Scottish star is ready to exact his revenge at Extreme Rules.

The match was eventually booked for for the premium live event, and we will see the two superstars settle their differences in a strap match. Let’s look at five possible finishes that could happen at Extreme Rules.

#5. Scarlett gets taken out with the Claymore; Karrion Kross snaps

The staredown between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle!

The match goes off without a hitch as Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross go through the motions of the bout.

Drew McIntyre sets up Karrion Kross to take a Claymore Kick. Scarlett sees that her man is in trouble and gets involved. She stands in front of Kross, daring McIntyre to strike her down with the Claymore. Kross looks on and laughs at McIntyre, thinking there’s no way he will pull the trigger and attack Scarlett.

McIntyre thinks back to the times where Kross had humiliated and attacked him. He laughs back at the couple as he runs towards Scarlett, and delivers a vicious Claymore.

This brings the arena to a big gasp, followed by complete silence. Kross quickly tends to Scarlett.

Feeling guilty, he tries to help Scarlett and apologizes, but Kross will have none of it. He attacks McIntyre and then proceeds to whip him viciously with the strap until he is nearly unconscious. Kross applies the Kross Jacket submission to choke out McIntyre for the victory.

After the match, Scarlett is carried to the back by Kross as Extreme Rules continues.

#4. McIntyre loses his mind and beats Kross to unconsciousness

Karrion Kross chokes out Drew McIntyre during a segment on SmackDown.

This finish could serve its purpose in helping Drew McIntyre into a future heel turn following Extreme Rules. The Scottish Terminator and Karrion Kross would go through the match, performing their usual spots and things you’d see in any typical strap match.

By the closing moments of the match, McIntyre could drop Kross with a Future Shock DDT, the Claymore, and every other move in his moveset. No matter what he does, he cannot put Kross down. He finds a way to snap the leather strap off and exits the ring to grab a steel chair.

McIntyre comes back inside the ring as the referee attempts to stop him, only for him to be thrown to the side. McIntyre could then blast Kross with the chair. With his rival down on the mat, the former WWE Champion could snap and beat him with the steel chair.

He grabs the “leg” of the chair and applies a crossface with the bar placed across the face/neck area, as he chokes Kross out to pick up the victory at Extreme Rules.

#3. Run Rabbit Run - Bray Wyatt Appears At Extreme Rules

This scenario would be great for fans who are anxiously anticipating the arrival of Bray Wyatt. The match goes on as normal. with all the typical spots and mannerisms of a strap match, including each competitor hitting their respective signature moves and spots.

We get to the closing moments of the clash, Drew McIntyre has Karrion Kross in his sights and sets him up for the Claymore. As he does the countdown with the fans, the lights go out. The crowd erupts in anticipation and excitement. “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane begins to play throughout the arena.

Suddenly, we see a video of an abandoned compound appear on the titantron, followed up by various distorted images and imagery. As we zoom in and head inside the house, we see the silhouette of an individual rocking back and forth in a chair with a lantern resting comfortably in his hands.

The figure stands up and walks slowly towards the camera. He stops at a certain point to reveal that it is Bray Wyatt! Wyatt smiles, and yells: “Run Rabbit Run” as he blows out the lantern.

Meanwhile, back in the arena. The lights come on, as we see a startled and confused Drew McIntyre looking on. Unbeknownst to McIntyre, Bray Wyatt appears behind him in his full “Eater of Worlds” attire. The crowd at Extreme Rules is shocked!

He drops McIntyre with Sister Abigail and leaves him laying on the mat. Kross exchanges a look with Wyatt, as they both smile back at one another as Karrion pins McIntyre to win at Extreme Rules. This sets the stage for months and months of storytelling.

#2. Drew McIntyre fights with all he's got, but Kross’ resilience prevails at Extreme Rules

Karrion Kross applies the Kross Jacket to Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Terminator gives it everything he’s got and takes Karrion Kross to his limits. Both men fight it out all around the ring, then go through the crowd to the backstage area, whipping each other with the strap and using any object in their sights.

Both McIntyre and Kross deliver everything they have in their arsenal. The former WWE Champion connects with a Claymore and thinks he has the victory, but Kross manages to kick out.

McIntyre tries once again for a Claymore but is stopped by Kross. The White Rabbit attacks McIntyre and applies the Mandible Claw (Down the Rabbit Hole). McIntyre tries to resist the pain but is eventually driven to unconsciousness.

Kross celebrates his victory at Extreme Rules, as the feud continues following the event.

#1. If one Claymore can’t get the job done, use three

Another more logical conclusion would be to see Drew McIntyre get the victory over Karrion Kross by executing not one, not two, but three Claymores!

Both men give it their all and hit every signature move. The leather strap is used viciously and violently between both individuals and they take each other to the limit.

Kross attempts to choke out McIntyre with the Kross Jacket, but the Scottish Terminator finds a way to counter and reverse the hold.

McIntyre hits one Claymore on Kross, pins him, and Kross kicks out. A shocked Scottish Psychopath doesn’t let up on the intensity as he delivers a Claymore Kick for the second time. He goes in for the pin only for Kross to kick out yet again.

Scarlett throws a chair into the ring as Kross slowly gets up. McIntyre gets distracted by his opponent's wife as he whacks him in the back with a chair. He takes his time and prepares to deliver a stiff chair shot to the head, which is a banned move in WWE.

Kross doesn’t seem to care, as he goes in to deliver the blow, but McIntyre sees it coming, counters and drills him with one final Claymore to the face with the chair connecting as well.

McIntyre pins Kross and gets the victory. The feud is essentially over, as both men lay battered, beaten and bruised at Extreme Rules.

How do you think the match between the two stars will end at Extreme Rules? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

