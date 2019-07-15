WWE Extreme Rules 2019: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.36K // 15 Jul 2019, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

And new ...

WWE Extreme Rules is now in the history books and one thing is certain: with one monumental Money In The Bank cash-in, WWE's creative landscape has been drastically altered. In what may be the understatement of 2019, the annual homage to ECW and other extreme traditions was certainly eventful.

By the time the evening ended the WWE Universe were treated to no less than four championships changing hands including "The Beast" Brock Lesnar triumphantly closing the show as the new Universal Champion.

Extreme Rules featured a homage to scripted violence as "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley clashed with "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman in a brutal Last Man Standing Match. The legendary Undertaker made his memorable return to the ring alongside Roman Reigns. By the time it was all over, AJ Styles reasserted his dominance over the United States Championship, The New Day held three world championships, and Shinsuke Nakamura made sure the WWE Universe didn't forget about him.

There was something for everyone at tonight's WWE Extreme Rules, so sit back, relax, and enjoy, as we present a very special Extreme Rules edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good #1 - The resurrection of The Undertaker

The Undertaker celebrates his tag team victory at WWE Extreme Rules

Many wrestling fans made the mistake of counting The Phenom out after an atypical performance at Super ShowDown. Those same fans forgot that The Undertaker's match against Goldberg occurred in 100 plus degree Saudi Arabian desert heat. Furthermore, The Dead Man received a very limited amount of in-ring cooperation from the ageing Goldberg, who knocked himself out in a contest where he often appeared gassed and overmatched.

Anyone who has followed The Undertaker's career knew the match was unlikely to sit well and despite his advanced age, could very well return better than ever. For those with such expectations, The Phenom did not disappoint alongside Roman Reigns in a victorious tag team effort against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

In the much more hospitable and temperate climate of the indoor Wells Fargo Center, The Undertaker looked like a man half his age. He moved quickly and with great precision, as he executed the awe-inspiring Old School manoeuvre against the self-proclaimed "Best in the World." With the agility of a cat, the 54-year-old landed a devastating forearm against the back of McMahon's head. The Undertaker then landed hard on his legs but showed no worse for wear.

The future WWE Hall of Famer looked the part as he executed a jaw-dropping leg drop on the apron against one of WWE's most promising big men in Drew McIntyre. The Undertaker moved faster than he has in years and showed no sign of slowing down.

Advertisement

Ultimately, The Undertaker hit Shane McMahon with his patented chokeslam, and then the legendary Tombstone to seal the victory and accomplish his mission: to show the world that The Dead Man still has a lot left in the proverbial tank.

See WWE Extreme Rules Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Extreme Rules Results page

1 / 6 NEXT