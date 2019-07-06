WWE Extreme Rules: Top 6 most extreme matches in the PPV's history

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 06 Jul 2019, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There have been some really extreme moments at Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules is just over a week away and if this week's WWE programming is any indication then we are set to see quite a few extreme moments. Recent editions have not had much brutality in them, but Extreme Rules still remains one of the secondary staples on the WWE calendar.

The pay-per-view has been around since 2009, making it one of the longest-running PPVs on the current list. There are various reasons for its survival, with the primary one being the flexibility of gimmicks on offer. WWE brands Extreme Rules as the "one night when rules are made to be broken", giving us a variety of gimmick matches on the same card.

Last year was a disappointment, with minimal gimmick matches and a real lack of extreme moments, aside from Kevin Owens getting thrown from the top of a steel cage. Hopefully, this year will provide us with some memorable matches and spots.

Obviously, Extreme Rules has a history of playing host to some really barbaric matches over the years. There has been no shortage of shockers, as the agonizing pain felt by superstars have been celebrated by the WWE universe.

Here are the six most extreme matches in WWE Extreme Rules history.

#6. Sheamus vs. Triple H (2010)

This was the end of Triple H's full-time career.

Extreme Rules 2010 was main evented by a hellacious Last Man Standing Match between John Cena and Batista, but the finish let that match down. Cena tied Batista's feet together with duct tape to provide an underwhelming end to a great match.

Earlier in the night, we saw a more vicious battle. At the start of the pay-per-view, Sheamus brutally attacked Triple H with a lead pipe backstage, putting this Street Fight in doubt. However, a valiant Game marched on and faced the Celtic Warrior later on in the evening.

What followed was a methodical beatdown of the former DX leader. Sheamus had won the WWE Championship, but this was by far the biggest thing that happened to his career at that point.

Advertisement

After around ten minutes of violence, Sheamus gained control of Triple H on the ramp. He hit four vicious Brogue Kicks in a row to put away the Game and thus, getting the biggest rub of his career.

Sheamus even attacked him after the match, signalling the end of Triple H's full-time career.

1 / 6 NEXT