WWE faction being buried because someone backstage might not like them? The signs are there

Last year, WWE re-signed a bunch of talent who were released due to the budget cuts in the summer of 2021. Since August 2022, it seemed to be the beginning of a new era with Triple H in creative control and the future of the wrestlers looking bright. Unfortunately, the performances of most re-hires didn't exceed expectations.

Reports mentioned that Triple H has been left severely underwhelmed' by the returning superstars. Among the several believed names is Hit Row. The faction that includes Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab is currently drafted on SmackDown. After being released in November 2021, they returned in August the following year but are yet to impress Hunter with their capabilities.

Bryan Alvarez noted that there are "no plans" for Hit Row to be featured on WWE television. Further establishing the fact that The Game has given up on them. The tag team of Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis hasn't won a single match since January 20 this year during which they defeated Los Lotharios. They lasted mere seconds in the Gauntlet Match to determine the No.1 Contender for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on SmackDown last week.

Perhaps, the biggest indication of Hit Row's burial is Michael Cole's constant jibes at Top Dolla ever since he botched a dive outside the ring. Fellow WWE stars have also mocked him on live television. Tune in to SmackDown when Hit Row is performing and there's a guaranteed "Flop Dolla" statement from the commentary or a joke on his 'high-flying' abilities.

I like Hit Row, but they're just jobbers at this point, and Michael Cole thanked Flop DOLLA for coming lol

It can be argued that Triple H and Cole could be preparing Hit Row to be a comedic act. However, the smack-talking rappers have no changes in their serious heel personas. The group hasn't found success in the WWE singles division either, with the men losing their debut solo matches. B-Fab was also eliminated in 36 seconds by Rhea Ripley in the Women's Royal Rumble.

A potential reason why Hit Row won't be released from WWE despite their ongoing burial

Fans termed Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (Swerve Strickland) to be the soul of Hit Row. Now that he is in AEW, the stable lacks the charisma he bought with the microphone. Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab have been relegated to minor roles and are inconsistently booked on SmackDown. The team didn't perform in April and May.

Bryan Alvarez of WON believes that Hit Row won't be released from the Stamford-based promotion despite their terrible run due to Vince McMahon's absence.

"If it was a year ago, we would be going man these guys better answer their phone. I would not answer my phone if I were Hit Row. But they're not firing anyone anymore. They haven't fired anyone since before Vince left. And they're still here. They do nothing with the, and they get buried."

There are currently NO creative plans for Hit Row (Bryan Alvarez).



Wasted talent?

WWE reportedly dealt with a hiring freeze following Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman. The company is probably refraining from making any drastic changes for the time being, with their deal with Endeavor just being implemented a few month ago.

