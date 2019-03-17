WWE Fantasy Booking: Predicting How Triple H Would Book WrestleMania 35

Abid Khan

Who will change the Game?

Vince McMahon, through his sharp business acumen and creative genius, has successfully managed to ascend an empire with the WWE in this illustrious world of professional wrestling. The Chairman of the Board has emerged as the most significant personality in this industry with his creativity laying foundations to incredibly thrilling ideas and notions.

One of them is the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment, WrestleMania. Vince through his vision has been able to embark legions of crazy WWE fans on his 'WrestleMania' bandwagon. Considering that the company has continued to evolve throughout the years, this year's WrestleMania 35 would see three of the most proficient female competitors in the world closing the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Regardless of the astonishing creations pulled off by the creative genius in Mr. McMahon, one cannot deny that it is Triple H's NXT where the future of this company truly resides. The Cerebral Assassin is a pivotal component in altering the entire complexion of the business we all so dearly love.

His 'attention-to-detail' ideology has worked wonders for the superstars down in NXT and while most of them might have not achieved the same fame under Vince's experiential supervision, there's no denying that The Game will eventually 'takeover' this place for good. Judging by how this year's WrestleMania's card has filled up, many WWE fans are predicting WrestleMania 35 to eventually become one of the greatest events in the company's history, if not the greatest.

While many WWE superstars have been organically impelled to chase glory, others are still struggling to find their footing heading on this turbulent Road to WrestleMania 35. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship are the two prominent bouts scheduled to headline this year's extravaganza.

However, WrestleMania 34's creative debacle has led the fans to keep their expectations low for this one. On the other side, the fans are always invested in what transpires down in NXT, with Triple H telling some of the most emotionally enticing tales blended with fine athletic prowess. Therefore, if the 14-time World Champion is provided with a golden opportunity to book the biggest event of the year, then this year's WrestleMania would have shaped up to become even more intriguing and spellbinding.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our illusionary yet hopeful wrestling world and predict how Triple H would have booked WrestleMania 35.

#1 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Who will emerge victorious?

It's rather disappointing that the previous winners of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal have gone nowhere on the main roster despite offering such promise. Superstars like Cesaro, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley have struggled to find their footing under Vince McMahon's supervision which only makes this match nothing more than a filler.

Considering that a bout of this stature could literally get someone introduced to the world, Triple H could have effectively utilized the opportunity by propelling someone from NXT. Since a superstar like Lars Sullivan was slated to make headlines with his debut, it would have been a more fulfilling opportunity to push the envelope with him in front of a deafening 70,000 fans.

Prediction: Lars Sullivan eliminates Bobby Lashley

#2 WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Who would win this?

Last year's anticlimactic battle royal saw Naomi eventually dethroning Bayley to become the first recipient of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Despite the fact that the bout faced a huge backlash from the fans due to its initial name, there's no denying that the company could use matches of this quality to solidify or rejuvenate someone's career.

Superstars like Ruby Riott who has constantly struggled to make a name for herself on the main roster could benefit by winning a bout like this in front of an entertained audience. Moreover, if The Game decides to introduce someone in splendid fashion, he could have used this bout to throw the spotlight on someone like Lacey Evans.

It's understandable that the company wants to propel Evans to the very top of the industry and hijacking someone else's spotlight would have brought nuclear heat to her.

Prediction: Lacey Evans wins

