×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 unbelievable swerves that could shock the WWE Universe at Fastlane

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
7.67K   //    09 Mar 2019, 22:28 IST

Some things could happen at Fastlane that no-one would've seen coming!
Some things could happen at Fastlane that no-one would've seen coming!

A lot of people are describing Fastlane 2019 as a 'filler' PPV. But I've seen enough 'Roads to WrestleManias' to know that when it comes to the final big WWE show before 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' that we could be in store for some completely unexpected surprises.

On paper it's a particularly random PPV card, there's no Universal Title match, no Raw Women's Title Match, neither the Intercontinental Title or United States title are being defended either.

What we do have, though, are a handful of matches that have an intriguing element of mystery surrounding them. Why would WWE book the Shield vs Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin? Is Becky Lynch going to win her way back into the match with Ronda Rousey? Will Daniel Bryan keep hold of his WWE Title?

So, Fastlane may seem a little pointless now, but once the dust has settled and WWE have pulled out a potential of shocking swerves to help build towards WrestleMania we might finally understand what the point was. But what swerves might we see at Fastlane? Let's take a look!

#4. Ronda Rousey makes her presence felt

Ronda Rousey to put an end to the match between Charlotte and Becky Lynch
Ronda Rousey to put an end to the match between Charlotte and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are going to go head to head one more time at Fastlane with Becky Lynch needing to topple her most prevalent adversary yet again in order to earn her way back into the match and make it a Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania. 

However, with Ronda Rousey's recent heel turn and her return to the 'Baddest Bitch on the Planet' behaviour do we think that she'll sit back and let the two women she dislikes the most in the WWE, in Lynch and Flair, fight it out without getting involved? Of course not!

I wouldn't be at all surprised if Flair and Lynch's latest one-on-one spectacle ends with Rousey hitting the ring and leaving both women down and out on the mat. This could still lead to Lynch being re-added to the 'Mania main event, but would also help sell Rousey as a legitimate and dangerous threat.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Dean Ambrose Sami Zayn WWE Points To Note
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
4 things that could happen at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE could shock the fans at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 7 Shocking decisions WWE could make
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Interesting things that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 terrible mistakes WWE could make at the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show 
RELATED STORY
5 shockers that could happen at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Superstars who could return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us