WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 unbelievable swerves that could shock the WWE Universe at Fastlane

Some things could happen at Fastlane that no-one would've seen coming!

A lot of people are describing Fastlane 2019 as a 'filler' PPV. But I've seen enough 'Roads to WrestleManias' to know that when it comes to the final big WWE show before 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' that we could be in store for some completely unexpected surprises.

On paper it's a particularly random PPV card, there's no Universal Title match, no Raw Women's Title Match, neither the Intercontinental Title or United States title are being defended either.

What we do have, though, are a handful of matches that have an intriguing element of mystery surrounding them. Why would WWE book the Shield vs Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin? Is Becky Lynch going to win her way back into the match with Ronda Rousey? Will Daniel Bryan keep hold of his WWE Title?

So, Fastlane may seem a little pointless now, but once the dust has settled and WWE have pulled out a potential of shocking swerves to help build towards WrestleMania we might finally understand what the point was. But what swerves might we see at Fastlane? Let's take a look!

#4. Ronda Rousey makes her presence felt

Ronda Rousey to put an end to the match between Charlotte and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are going to go head to head one more time at Fastlane with Becky Lynch needing to topple her most prevalent adversary yet again in order to earn her way back into the match and make it a Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania.

However, with Ronda Rousey's recent heel turn and her return to the 'Baddest Bitch on the Planet' behaviour do we think that she'll sit back and let the two women she dislikes the most in the WWE, in Lynch and Flair, fight it out without getting involved? Of course not!

I wouldn't be at all surprised if Flair and Lynch's latest one-on-one spectacle ends with Rousey hitting the ring and leaving both women down and out on the mat. This could still lead to Lynch being re-added to the 'Mania main event, but would also help sell Rousey as a legitimate and dangerous threat.

