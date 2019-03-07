WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things that should happen at Fastlane

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15.78K // 07 Mar 2019, 17:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins - what awaits them at Fastlane?

At WWE Fastlane, we could perhaps see a few title changes as the Women's tag team titles, the WWE Championship, RAW tag team championship, as well as the SmackDown women's championship, are on the line at the last stop before WrestleMania 35.

There's also the all-important match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, where a victory for Becky will see her added to the WrestleMania 35 match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Another match that will be interesting is the six-man tag team match between The Shield and the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley. While the match holds little or no value, it does have some emotional value as this could be the last time we see The Shield in a PPV as Dean Ambrose is set to leave the WWE in April.

This match could also hint at Roman Reigns' future opponent, which is what we will discuss about in the 5 things that should happen at Fastlane:

#1 Roman Reigns' feud with Drew McIntyre is set

The Shield face Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley at Fastlane

On this past week's RAW, The Shield reunited as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns convinced Dean Ambrose to "get the band back together" for one last time. The reunion happened after the trio of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley attacking Reigns and Rollins before Ambrose made the save.

Rollins is to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 35, but we aren't quite sure what plans WWE have for The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. I think that Reigns' best opponent at WM35 could be Drew McIntyre, who has dominated on RAW since he was called up and is set for big things in the future.

Also Read: WWE News: Dean Ambrose's final WWE match potentially revealed

This tag team match could be the perfect way to set that feud up as we're just a month away from WrestleMania 35.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement