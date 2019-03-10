×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things you need to know before the PPV

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    10 Mar 2019, 13:43 IST

Who will go on to WWE WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Champion?
Who will go on to WWE WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Champion?

In just a few short hours, the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, will play host to Fastlane, the final pit-stop on the road to WrestleMania 35.

The last pay per view before the showcase of the immortals, Fastlane is, for many Superstars, their last chance to prove themselves worthy of being on the biggest show of the year.

Some huge matches will take place tonight, including Becky Lynch trying to re-assert herself into the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania, when she takes on her old friend and nemesis Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, the hounds of justice will hope to once again dominate the WWE landscape, when Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose reunite to battle the odds as the Shield.

Here are five things you absolutely need to know before WWE Fastlane 2019.

#5: The odds are in the Shield's favor

Combined, the Shield have a 4-2 record at Fastlane, and hope to get another win tonight.
Combined, the Shield have a 4-2 record at Fastlane, and hope to get another win tonight.

Tonight, the Shield will reunite and aim to bring their own brand of justice, when they take on the mighty force of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Whilst the Shield have been a dominant trio together, the three men have been just as dominant as singles stars, especially at the pay per view.

Roman Reigns, who will be in his first pay per view match since his leukemia diagnosis, is 3-0 at the event, having won in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Seth Rollins similarly is undefeated, having won in 2015, with a victory in 6-Man tag action.

Strangely, it is Ambrose who is seemingly the weak link, being 0-2 at the pay per view, but expect the Lunatic Fringe to hope to turn this streak around tonight.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
