WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Unpredictable Things That Need To Happen 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
5.06K   //    08 Mar 2019, 19:01 IST

Dean Ambrose could turn on his Shield brothers once again
Dean Ambrose could turn on his Shield brothers once again

Fastlane is the final stop on WWE's pay-per-view tour ahead of WrestleMania and it appears that there are still a number of WrestleMania matches that will be decided off the back of this event.

Of course, the WrestleMania main event is still up in the air since Becky Lynch's participation in the match will be decided on Sunday night, whilst Roman Reigns is still yet to be handed a match at the biggest show of the year, one that is shockingly not expected to be the main event for the first time in four years.

It should be an interesting night, but whilst the current card doesn't brand the event unmissable, there are a few unpredictable elements that WWE could add to ensure that it's a memorable stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5. Charlotte Flair defeats Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have a storied history in WWE
Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have a storied history in WWE

Becky Lynch has been at the forefront of WWE over the past few months after winning the right to main event WrestleMania when she was victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January.

Despite defeating Charlotte Flair to win the match, Vince McMahon went on to replace her with The Queen a few weeks ago on Raw when he decided that Lynch's unprofessionalism was enough to suspend her for 60 days.

It's been an interesting story that will come to a head this weekend when Lynch fights for the chance to be added back into the match, but if she loses then there will be no triple threat match at WrestleMania.

Ever since November, there has been talk of this triple threat match, even before WWE pushed the idea forward and it would definitely be interesting now if the company decided to swerve the WWE Universe and actually made it a one-on-one match between Charlotte and Rousey before giving Lynch her shot later in the year.



