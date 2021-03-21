5 Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2021: Edge to make a big mistake, Possible retirement involved?

The main event of Fastlane 2021 will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. Edge was named as the special enforcer of the match after he defeated Jey Uso in his in-ring return to SmackDown after almost a decade.

There's little doubt about who the winner is expected to be. Given that Roman Reigns vs. Edge is already booked as one of the main events of WrestleMania 37, Bryan isn't expected to take The Tribal Chief's spot by beating him at Fastlane.

Even then, anything can happen. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge is a dream match in its own right. But Roman Reigns vs. Edge is undoubtedly a big-money match for WWE at WrestleMania.

With all sorts of possibilities for the main event of Fastlane, here are five potential finishes to the main event on the final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania 37:

#5. Edge to play an unintentional role in Roman Reigns retaining at Fastlane?

Roman Reigns standing tall on the SmackDown before Fastlane 2021

Edge will have an important role to play in the Fastlane main event as the special enforcer of the Universal Championship match. Being at ringside, he could end up playing a big role and getting involved in some way or the other.

What seems to be certain is Edge having a tussle with Jey Uso - the man he defeated to earn his spot at Fastlane. Reigns has had outside interference for almost all of his Universal Championship defenses, and this isn't expected to be any different.

But what if Edge makes the mistake of accidentally costing Bryan the match at Fastlane. Edge stated that he is Bryan's only real chance of beating Reigns. Since Daniel Bryan and Edge haven't been presented as allies, the tension from the mistake could set up a future feud between the two men - especially if The Rated-R Superstar wins the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

