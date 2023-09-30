WWE Fastlane 2023: 3 matches that may get added

We are just a few days away from WWE Fastlane 2023, which is the upcoming premium live event of the company. As of right now, the company has announced three major matches for this event. John Cena and LA Knight are set to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This match was announced after Knight rescued the Cenation Leader and signed the contract to be Cena's partner at Fastlane.

Additionally, a Last Man Standing match has also been announced for the show, where Seth Rollins will once again defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Moreover, IYO Sky will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match.

The Stamford-based promotion has often added matches to big shows at the 11th hour and may do so again for this premium live event. With that kept in mind let's discuss three matches that could be added to the Fastlane card this year.

#3. Latino World Order vs Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane 2023

The company might soon announce another tag team match for this event, where Rey Mysterio, along with LWO members, will face Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

The potential reason behind the match would be the challenge issued by the United States Champion after Lashley & the Profits' vicious attack on him and Santos Escobar after their title match.

This match could also plant the seeds for a future clash between Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

#2. The Judgment Day vs Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023

After last week's chaotic ending on Monday Night RAW, another tag team clash is likely to occur in this PLE. The Judgment Day, along with JD McDonagh, might face Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in eight-man tag team action. For the past few weeks, all these superstars have seemingly been involved in a mixed feud.

However, one of the interesting things to note is that Kevin Owens may still have friction with his team due to the involvement of Jey Uso in the match. Moreover, either Omos or Judgment Day could attack Cody Rhodes. If they take him out before the match, then Drew Mcintyre could be his possible replacement.

#1. Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax for NXT Women's Championship at Fastlane 2023

Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women's title at NXT No Mercy 2023 in an Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton. However, Lynch is likely to retain her Championship in the match.

Additionally, the winner of this match will face Tegan Nox in a title bout, as she is the number one contender for the NXT Women's title.

However, a surprising scenario may unfold on the upcoming RAW when Nia Jax might once again try to establish her dominance by destroying Tegan Nox on the show. After this, Jax could eventually challenge Becky Lynch for a title match at Fastlane 2023.

What match would you like to see added to the Fastlane 2023 card? Sound off in the comments section below.