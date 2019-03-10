WWE FastLane: 5 interesting facts about the PPV

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 10 Mar 2019, 16:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fastlane 2019

Fastlane 2019 is set to take place this Sunday, on March 10, 2019, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This year will mark the 5th edition, as it started back in 2015, replacing the annual Elimination Chamber PPV.

Fastlane 2019 is the last big stop on the Road to WrestleMania, taking place less than one month before WrestleMania 35. This year's Fastlane has a lot of interesting matchups and the results of these matches would in many ways help shape WrestleMania's match card.

As of now, a total of 9 matches (including 2 on the pre-show) are scheduled to take place at Fastlane 2019. The WWE Championship is set to be defended as Kevin Owens will challenge the reigning Champion, Daniel Bryan, for the title. Other than that, the recently reunited Shield will take on the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

Another interesting match will be between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, which if Becky wins she'll be added to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. All and all, Fastlane's results would be very crucial for WrestleMania.

This year will be the 5th Edition of Fastlane!

Ever since it's inception in 2015, Fastlane has been an important yet often lightly-taken PPV by the fans. Hence, a lot of interesting facts about the PPV often go unnoticed.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 interesting facts about Fastlane that many of you might not know. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns is undefeated at Fastlane

Roman Reigns is yet to be conquered at Fastlane!

While the greatest streak in pro-wrestling belongs to the Undertaker at WrestleMania, the Big Dog also has his little streak of undefeated matches at the Fastlane PPV.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns has been part of 3 matches at Fastlane, winning all 3 of them, thus making his win-loss record 3-0.

His debut match at the PPV was in 2015 where he defeated Daniel Bryan in what is considered one of the best matches in the PPV's short history. The very next year, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat to earn a title shot at WM 32. His last match at the PPV was in 2017, where he defeated the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Will Roman be able to maintain his streak this year? Will the Shield stay united in their match against the heel trio? We shall get to know that soon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement