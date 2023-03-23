WWE has finally found a replacement for Batista and he’s a current Champion

WWE may have already found their next version of Batista and he is currently a champion in the promotion.

Batista is one of the most popular WWE Superstars with an impressive look. The Animal was always in incredible shape and could overpower his opponents. He wrestled in his last match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The Game won the No Holds Barred match and put an end to Batista's wrestling career. Since retiring from the squared circle, Dave has found success in Hollywood as an actor.

However, the company may have already found its next version of The Animal in the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Bron is the son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and is already an incredible talent at 25 years old. Breakker has a chance to instantly become a star on the main roster based on his unique look and the energy he brings to every match.

Batista was never the best with the microphone in his hand, but he was able to overcome that by being undeniably entertaining in the ring. Breakker appears destined to be a main eventer and could use The Animal's Hall of Fame career as a roadmap to success upon his main roster debut in the future.

Batista says he will never return to WWE

Batista has already been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame but just hasn't been able to make it to the ceremony yet to be inducted.

The Animal will eventually take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame but has already vowed to never step foot in the ring again. During a recent interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the 54-year-old stated that he was proud of how his wrestling career ended and would never tarnish that by returning to the ring.

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this," said The Animal. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Triple H and Batista both had their last WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 35. Honored to have seen it in person! Triple H and Batista both had their last WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 35. Honored to have seen it in person! https://t.co/WmfuzYLalj

Bron Breakker has a chance to be something special on WWE's main roster. Time will tell if the 25-year-old can live up to the hype when he eventually shows up on RAW or SmackDown.

