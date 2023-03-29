WWE going back to its roots? Reports of major transformation to props for Edge's WrestleMania 39 match

Edge will be taking on Finn Balor this weekend after months of back-and-forth bouts. It all started in 2022, when Edge created The Judgment Day. He included Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley among his ranks but the moment Finn Balor was included in the group, they turned on their leader. Their rivalry has been going on for a full year now and will conclude at an eagerly anticipated Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39.

For the first time in seven years, Hell in a Cell will be returning to WrestleMania and its foundation as a feud-ending matchup. The cell is reportedly set to return to its original color and build, rather than the red one, which debuted in 2008. The cell going back to its original black color will undoubtedly please many fans and critics, who were not in favor of the change to red.

In a promo for the opening segment of RAW on March 20, Edge reminded Balor that this isn't his first time in the cell and that he becomes a hostile man when inside. He ended his eerie warning by taunting Balor to bring his Demon to meet the Devil.

Since his return to WWE in 2022, The Rated-R Superstar has had an interesting run, winning a major mixed tag team match with his wife, Beth Phoenix, over Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber this year. The Judgment Day faction has remained a thorn in his side since the betrayal, with his ultimate mission being to end the group. This resulted in the Hall of Famer challenging Balor to a match at this year's WrestleMania, intending to keep it a one-on-one affair in the steel cage.

Fans have been captivated by the spectacle of Hell in a Cell matches, with some of the most memorable moments in WWE history taking place within its confines. Usually used to end bloodthirsty rivalries, it is a rare spectacle. However, in 2009, the creation of the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event completely removed the allure surrounding the cage match.

Edge seemed unfazed by Finn Balor as the two sides are finally set to conclude their rivalry. This could definitely lead to the opening of a new chapter for both Edge and The Judgment Day.

Edge has teased "crazy ideas" for his Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39

Throughout his career, Edge has made it known that he is willing to go the extra mile when it comes to wrestling performances, whether it be in regular matches or Hell in a Cell. At WrestleMania 22, Mick Foley and Edge ended a personal vendetta in a gruesome Hardcore Match. The Rated-R Superstar won in the end and it looks like he has been taking notes from his past.

Edge explained that some of the concepts for his upcoming match with Balor have been in his head for a while, but he is unsure if the company will allow him to try them. The Hall of Famer specified that he wanted to save those ideas for WrestleMania, where they would be remembered. Saving the biggest ideas for events of massive magnitude PLEs has stood him in good stead in the past and is a mindset that Triple H likes to follow as well.

The Rated-R Superstar recently appeared on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, explaining how the stakes are high when it comes to his WrestleMania 39 performance. Appeasing the fans is one of his top priorities, which is why he wants to incorporate some of his "crazy ideas."

"Well, again, I have a history of doing stupid things, right? You do because it’s a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don’t know, brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do."

He added:

"I think outside of the box and I think about what’s physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have. But I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I’ll save them where it’ll actually mean something and be remembered."

The highly anticipated clash between Finn Balor's alter ego The Demon King and Edge's Devil promises to be a thrilling matchup this weekend at WrestleMania 39.

