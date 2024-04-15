WWE Hall of Famer must return after 590 days on RAW tonight and present Cody Rhodes a new title

WWE RAW will feature an appearance from Cody Rhodes tonight. The American Nightmare is scheduled to talk about something as he looks forward to his first challenger being determined on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The show will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, tonight. The country is the home of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, so a potential appearance from him would be ideal for various reasons.

Bret Hart appearing in Montreal would get a huge reaction from the crowd

Bret Hart's last appearance was at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he was seated in the crowd. The Hitman returning to the company after two years and presenting Cody Rhodes with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be a huge moment for The American Nightmare.

Moreover, it would draw a huge reaction from the crowd and show that the company trusts Rhodes enough to put him in a segment with such a legendary name.

Cody Rhodes teased a new design for the title

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship going through a major change is very likely during the reign of Cody Rhodes. This is because the thirty-eight-year-old has stated on various occasions that he wants to replace the current design of the belt with a new design. He also mentioned bringing back the iconic Winged Eagle belt last year.

Expand Tweet

To completely replace Roman Reigns with Cody Rhodes as the face of the company

The current design of Cody Rhodes' title was gifted to Roman Reigns by Triple H when The Tribal Chief hit one thousand days as champion. The American Nightmare being presented with a new title by Bret Hart on RAW would mark the end of Reigns' era and the beginning of Rhodes' era. The Hitman won the title thirty years ago at WrestleMania, so his presenting a new design to Rhodes would also cement him as the top guy in the Stamford-based promotion.

Bret Hart signed a deal with WWE in 2022

Bret Hart has not appeared on WWE programming in recent times, but the legendary star signed a merchandising deal with the company in 2022.

The two-time Hall of Famer's deal was reportedly very lucrative and stopped him from appearing in AEW, the rival company of the Stamford-based promotion. He is allowed to appear in smaller independent promotions, though.

Expand Tweet

With RAW set to take place in Canada tonight, it is the right time for the company to take advantage of the deal and book The Hitman for the show tonight.

Poll : Do you want Cody Rhodes to introduce a new design of the Undisputed WWE Universal title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback