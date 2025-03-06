WWE Hall of Famer to return after 4 years to save Cody Rhodes from The Rock and John Cena? Exploring potential gigantic return

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 shocked the world, as Cody Rhodes suffered a vicious assault at the hands of The Rock and John Cena, who shockingly turned heel. A Hall of Famer may soon return after four-plus years to save the babyface. In the closing moments of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes came to the ring to meet John Cena, who had just outlasted five competitors inside the chain-linked steel structure to earn himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The Rock then appeared alongside Travis Scott to seek Cody's response to his offer. After The American Nightmare declined the offer, he found himself at the receiving end of a brutal beatdown at the hands of the Hollywood stars and Scott. The Final Boss is as vicious as one can be, so he will likely beat down any ally Cody brings to his side leading up to WrestleMania 41.

The only star who might save the reigning world champion is real-life Bloodline member, Rikishi. He last appeared on WWE programming in November 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer is quite active on social media, reacting to The Bloodline saga regularly. He might as well become a part of the story soon. The Samoan legend is a respected elder of the Anoa'i family, and The Rock will likely not disrespect him.

Ad

Trending

Rikishi might have to step in to save The American Nightmare from needless assaults from The Great One and The Franchise Player ahead of The Show of Shows. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes to align with his former rival ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

After becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes has only lost allies. Kevin Owens turned heel after The American Nightmare decided to join forces with Roman Reigns against the new Bloodline last summer. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn is out with a storyline injury, while Jey Uso is currently focused on his World Heavyweight Title match against Gunther. Randy Orton has just returned and will likely be focused on KO in the coming weeks.

Ad

Hence, the 39-year-old will have to find a new partner to battle the corrupt alliance of The Rock and John Cena. The perfect person to help him can be Roman Reigns, who has a history with all the stars involved in the current narrative. Looking at the chemistry he had with Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood, the OG Bloodline leader will make for a great shield ahead of The Show of Shows.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief's involvement could potentially lead to a dream match between him and The Rock at WrestleMania 42. If that happens, the future will hold thrill and entertainment like never before. However, this is also speculative at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback