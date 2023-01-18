WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addresses rumors of him "begging" for one more match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed the recently flying rumors about him "begging" to have another match.

The Nature Boy kicked off his wrestling career in the early 1970s. He remained an active competitor for several decades. However, over the past decade and a half, the 73-year-old has had several retirement matches. Last year, he returned to the ring for one final bout after 11 years of absence. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett at a JCP event.

Despite Flair previously claiming that the tag team match was the final bout of his career, several reports have recently suggested that he was "begging" for another match. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy addressed these rumors.

"I don't know why they keep saying I'm begging for another match. What I've said to you repeatedly, I wish I could redo that match. I'm not begging for another match. I don't wanna wrestle again. I have no desire. I wish I had that match to do over again. It's what I've said repeatedly, but these idiots turn it into, 'he's begging for another match,'" he said. [22:49 - 23:12]

Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair could surpass his World Championship record in WWE

Ric Flair is one of the greatest superstars in the history of professional wrestling. The Dirtiest Player in the Game holds the record of 16 World Title reigns, which John Cena tied a few years ago. However, the 72-year-old now believes that his daughter, Charlotte Flair, could be the one to break his record.

On a previous episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated that it would be a possibility for Charlotte to break his record after winning her 14th Women's Title in a WWE ring.

"I'm glad Ashley [Charlotte's real name] is with WWE. She couldn't be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it's very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate. I think it's something that is very possible," he said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

