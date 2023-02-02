WWE Hall of Famer on how The Rock may potentially be used for WrestleMania 39

Despite not appearing at the Royal Rumble this past weekend, fans are still hoping that The Rock may still be set to feature at WrestleMania. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently suggested how The Great One may be used on The Show of Shows.

Rocky's cousin Roman Reigns is currently sitting atop the WWE mountain as the Undisputed Universal Champion. Hence, many expect the two megastars to lock horns in a one-on-one bout.

Reigns is now seemingly set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff discussed The Rock's possible involvement in the storyline. On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff said:

"[He] never has to lift a finger, never has to get out of his chair, and now we're reversing one of Roman's greatest attributes: his ability to get inside your head. All it will take is a look from Rock and a wink to Cody and a smile on Cody's face — at that point, 50% of Roman's power has been decimated by the mere presence of The Rock." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While WrestleMania 39 is still two months away, it seems in all likelihood that The Tribal Chief will be defending his title against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

WWE Hall of Famer on The Rock's possible WrestleMania 39 return

Besides Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair has also had his say on how WWE may use The Great One if he is to step through the ropes on either April 1st or 2nd.

On his To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion stated that the People's Champion should not lose his match if he does decide to return to the ring.

"As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn't need the money. And if he did it, I don't see him doing a favor and why would he? To go into Hollywood the next day as the biggest star in Hollywood or arguably one of the -- yeah, I think probably the biggest star in Hollywood. Why would he do the favor in WrestleMania in his hometown? He lives in LA now." (H/T Sportskeeda)

With the exception of a throwaway match he had in 2016, Rock's last major WrestleMania bout took place nearly ten years ago in New York as he lost to John Cena with the WWE Championship on the line.

