WWE Hall of Famer should not win the new World Heavyweight Championship after his return

Triple H fixed one of the biggest problems in WWE, created by Vince McMahon's old regime. The problem was the absence of a World Championship on the Red brand for over a year after Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Unfortunately, the company was focused on merging the two world titles instead of creating an optimal alternative for Monday Night RAW. Last week, Triple H finally unveiled a new World Heavyweight Championship and stated that the title will go to a brand that doesn't have Roman Reigns. However, a certain Hall of Famer should not hold the new belt.

The WWE Universe is excited about the return of the popular title and pitched several names who could become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The fate of the title will be determined following the WWE Draft, and the champion will be crowned at the 2023 Night of Champions PLE.

There are numerous worthy contenders who can win the new World Heavyweight Championship. However, it would be best if the 11-time World Champion Edge doesn't hold a new iteration of the title after his eventual return to the company.

Why should Edge not win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after his return?

Before his first retirement, Edge made a career out of holding the World Heavyweight Championship on the Blue brand on numerous occasions. However, it would be best if The Rated-R Superstar doesn't go after the new title.

There are several logical reasons behind Edge not going after a title that he vacated before retiring. The Rated-R Superstar has accomplished every goal possible before his retirement. One of his reasons for returning was to end his career on his own terms and not win a championship.

On a recent episode of ImPaulsive, the 49-year-old star also stated that he had one more year left inside the squared circle. Earlier this year, another report stated that Edge's recent contract involves a clause that doesn't allow him to hold any championship gold.

While it is a dream for millions of fans to watch Edge win the title once again, The Rated-R Superstar's final run should be about putting over new stars and having dream matches in the company above winning another World Championship and not putting his body on the line every week.

What are your thoughts on Edge's final run? Sound off in the comments section below.

