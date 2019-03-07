WWE Hall of Fame 2019: 5 WWE Superstars and factions who deserve to be inducted this year

Christian deserves to be inducted this year

The WWE finally decided to include Chyna as part of D-Generation X into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The Ninth Wonder of the World was finally given the recognition that she deserves, after differences between both parties.

Chyna had left the company on a sour note and was upset about how things had transpired at that point of time. The WWE wasn’t too happy about it either, though all was not lost at that point. She has been given her rightful place amongst these legends and there are more present superstars who deserve the same.

Here is a list of five WWE superstars/factions that deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

#5 The Hardy Boyz

One of the most decorated teams in the WWE and still going strong are The Hardy Boyz, who made their debut more than two decades ago. They have won multiple titles over the years, including the tag titles and various individual titles. Both the brothers have been on top of the mountain, along with Lita (who is already a Hall of Famer) as well.

However, their push on their return to the company did not last long and they were back to the mid-card really soon. The injury to Jeff Hardy didn’t help their cause as well, as Matt had to then look for a new partner and eventually decided to take some time off, making his return to on-screen action only on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live.

With that being said, they are one duo that surely deserves to be part of the list of this elite class of superstars, who have given their all for the company over the years. Hopefully, the WWE management obliges.

