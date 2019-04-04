WWE Hall of Fame 2019: All Confirmed Inductees

Karan Bedi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.67K // 04 Apr 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hey There...Pretty Mama

WWE Hall of Fame 2019 is just around the corner. The WWE Hall of Fame has been created by the WWE for recognizing individual achievements by WWE Wrestlers of the past. There have been greats that been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Names like Dusty Rhodes, Bret Hart, DDP, Razor Ramon, The Kliq, Shawn Michaels, Double J Jeff Jarrett, Sting, The Ultimate Warrior and of course, The Immortal Hulk Hogan. Those are just some of the cream of the crop. Some of the inductees have been controversial while others have been well deserved. I guess it depends on which WWE fan you ask.

WWE Legends have been inducted while others who have the left the WWE Universe scratching their heads. Some would argue that this year's WWE Hall of Fame has some very 'ok' inductees, and there are those who stand out like Chyna.

Whatever the case may be, these former WWE Superstars have earned a place and will forever be enshrined amongst the Immortals. Considering that WrestleMania 35 is this weekend and promises to be an action-packed one with Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch headlining the PPV.

WrestleMania 2019 will be ending careers, starting new WWE legacies and possibly having underdogs supreme. Before all that, WWE is just taking a little time to honor those WWE Superstars that helped paved the way for the talent of today.

Here is the list of all the Inductees for WWE Hall of Fame 2019.

#6. Torrie Wilson

Bombshell...For Real

Torrie Wilson. As any young WWE fan who was there during WCW Nitro and the Ruthless Aggression Era, Torrie Wilson was very much part of the WWE. Now, some in the WWE Universe have questioned her entry into the WWE Hall of Fame. Heck, even Torrie Wilson was surprised herself.

While she didn't win any WWE titles during her stint with the WWE, she certainly caught the eyes of millions on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. Whatever the opinion of WWE fans, she was a WWE Diva and in her own way, contributed to the WWE Women's division.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement