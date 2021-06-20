WWE Hell in a Cell: 10 biggest jaw-dropping moments of all time – Reason why 4-time champion said a prayer mid-match, how Mankind cheated death while facing The Undertaker

WWE is back with another edition of Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Over the years, this stipulation has gifted us a lot of unforgettable moments. From merciless assaults to death-defying maneuvers, the Cell often prompts superstars to unleash the relentless monster they carry within. As a result, it has become synonymous with some of the most brutal spots ever seen in the business.

In this article, we will discuss the ten biggest jaw-dropping moments in Hell in a Cell history. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10 Becky Lynch hits Sasha Banks with a devastating dropkick (Hell in a Cell, 2019)

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks pushed each other to their limits

Two years ago, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks locked horns in a brutal Hell in a Cell match with The Man’s RAW Women’s Championship on the line. It was undoubtedly the best match of the night. Several viewers argued that it should have been the main event of the pay-per-view. Lynch attempted a risky spot during this match, and she stopped mid-way to say a quick prayer.

Lynch used kendo sticks to set up a steel chair in the corner of the Cell. She then put Banks on a chair and sat with her lower half dangling in the air. Lynch then got back to the apron, ran towards the post, and launched a vicious dropkick at Banks. The latter fell face-flat onto the ground after the impact. Lynch would eventually go on to win the match, but this Hell in a Cell spot had the viewers buzzing for months.

#9 The Undertaker chokeslams Rikishi off the Cell (Hell in a Cell match, 2000)

The Undertaker shocked the world with this chokeslam

In 2000, WWE booked a 6-man Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon pay-per-view. The match saw The Undertaker, Triple H, Steve Austin, The Rock, Rikishi, and Kurt Angle squaring off for the WWF Championship. All superstars were taking turns launching attacks when Vince McMahon decided to run interference.

He brought a truck along with himself and parked it at ringside. Vince then unlocked the Cell but couldn’t do anything else as Mankind arrived at the scene and drove him away. In the meantime, all the Hell in the Cell participants escaped and started climbing onto the top of the steel structure. Eventually, Rikishi started brawling with the Undertaker and the then-champion, Kurt Angle.

All of a sudden, The Phenom grabbed Rikishi by the neck and chokeslammed him from the top of the Cell. The crowd rose to its feet as Rikishi came crashing down. He fell directly on the truck that was lined with pine chips. Angle would eventually win the match after pinning Rock. However, Undertaker’s hellacious decision to toss a giant remains the biggest highlight of this Hell in a Cell match.

